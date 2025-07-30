Wrestling On FanNation

Karrion Kross Staying Mum On WWE Contract Situation As Expiration Date Draws Close

What was Karrion Kross willing to share about the current status of his contract with WWE?

Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross / WWE.com

If WWE plans to sign both Karrion Kross and Scarlett to contract extensions, well, tick tock.

The clock is reportedly running down until the popular Monday Night Raw duo hits free agency, as early as August, and the latest reporting on their situation indicates that negotiations on a new deal have not yet gotten underway.

Kross was a guest on iHeartRadio's Battleground Podcast this week and was asked about where things currently stand between Scarlett and himself, and WWE.

“I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now but I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on, including us.”

Karrion Kross - Battleground Podcast

The former NXT Champion raised a few eyebrows this past Monday night when he posted a rather curious teaser to social media. Some WWE fans may have interpreted the message as the beginning of the end of his latest run with the company, but it's still too soon to say for sure.

Kross is scheduled to face Sami Zayn this Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam. He told Zayn this past Monday on Raw that after he wins, he'll 'disappear' and Sami can go win his World Title.

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross / WWE.com

All parties involved seem to be playing this one close to the vest, but it's a situation to monitor in the days and weeks ahead.

WWE SummerSlam Saturday Card (Announced):

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman

Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE SummerSlam Sunday Card (Announced):

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight

Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship - No count out, no disqualification. Valkyria cannot challenge for the IC Title again if she loses.

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match

Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits vs. #DIY vs. MCMG vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match

Published
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

