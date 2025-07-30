Karrion Kross Staying Mum On WWE Contract Situation As Expiration Date Draws Close
If WWE plans to sign both Karrion Kross and Scarlett to contract extensions, well, tick tock.
The clock is reportedly running down until the popular Monday Night Raw duo hits free agency, as early as August, and the latest reporting on their situation indicates that negotiations on a new deal have not yet gotten underway.
Kross was a guest on iHeartRadio's Battleground Podcast this week and was asked about where things currently stand between Scarlett and himself, and WWE.
“I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now but I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on, including us.”- Karrion Kross - Battleground Podcast
The former NXT Champion raised a few eyebrows this past Monday night when he posted a rather curious teaser to social media. Some WWE fans may have interpreted the message as the beginning of the end of his latest run with the company, but it's still too soon to say for sure.
Kross is scheduled to face Sami Zayn this Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam. He told Zayn this past Monday on Raw that after he wins, he'll 'disappear' and Sami can go win his World Title.
All parties involved seem to be playing this one close to the vest, but it's a situation to monitor in the days and weeks ahead.
WWE SummerSlam Saturday Card (Announced):
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
WWE SummerSlam Sunday Card (Announced):
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship - No count out, no disqualification. Valkyria cannot challenge for the IC Title again if she loses.
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match
Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits vs. #DIY vs. MCMG vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match
