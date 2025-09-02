Two Former AEW Stars Have Reportedly Signed With WWE
The true forbidden door has reportedly swung wide open again and former AEW stars are reportedly heading to WWE.
It's been a bit over a year since talent like Andrade, Aleister Black, and Ethan Page crossed the line and arrived in WWE from AEW. It now appears that more AEW talent are likely making that very same trip.
According to a new report from Fightful, The Righteous are believed to have signed with WWE. The former ROH World Tag Trios Champions -- Vinny and Dutch -- have told independent promoters that they are finishing up work on the indies in the next few months.
WWE has reportedly been interested in signing them for a couple years. The team had a tryout for WWE in 2002, but were not offered deals due to Vince McMahon returning to facilitate a sale. Because of that, hiring was put on hold.
The report also indicates that numerous talent in WWE have been pushing for the team to get signed. Elijah is a big proponent of the duo and the late Bray Wyatt was also reportedly very high on them.
New blood in the WWE tag team division
The Righteous joining the WWE roster would be a nice boost for the company's tag team division. The group would either join a stacked tag division on Smackdown, which currently includes the Motor City Machine Guns, Street Profis, DIY, and The Wyatt Sicks.
On Raw, they'd enhance a division that is in need of talent. Currently, The Judgment Day hold the WWE World Tag Team Championships, but that team hasn't been strongly challenged for the belts in months. The Wyatt Sicks hold the tag titles on Smackdown.
The Righteous made their debut for AEW in 2023. They worked on both the AEW roster, which included matches on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and also spent time working for Ring Of Honor after Tony Khan purchased the company.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Reason Roman Reigns Was Written Off Television At WWE Clash in Paris Revealed
Major Update On A Potential AJ Lee Return Following WWE Clash In Paris
Logan Paul Reveals Tribute To John Cena After WWE Clash In Paris Match
WWE Raw Results [9/1/25]: Rollins & Lynch Play Mind Games With Punk, Usos Reunite