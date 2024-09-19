Ken Shamrock Confirms WWE Deal, Hall Of Fame Aspirations, The Rock's Chair Shot & More
MMA legend and former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock appeared on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, discussing a numbers of topics including his current relationship with the WWE, why he isn't in the WWE Hall of Fame, that chair shot from The Rock, and much more.
In the show, "The World's Most Dangerous Man" opened up about about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction.
“Any athlete that goes through a career and has made an impact obviously wants to be recognized, and I do want to be recognized"
He continues:
But — I don’t think of it until it’s brought up, right? It’s not something that I dwell on because I felt like everything that I’ve done in my life, I’ve been blessed to have been in those moments. What comes after that is just icing on the cake. And if that happens, it’s going to be a true thrill.
Shamrock was also asked about his relationship with WWE, and in a follow up whether he's under a legends contract with the company.
I've had a relationship with them forever. Even since I went away. We did a Legends Contract. It's one of those things where I think I spent enough time there and did enough there where I feel like I'm part of that family forever...
I am, yes. They're constantly always putting stuff out. It's been a good thing
On that chair shot from The Rock? Shamrock explains.
A lot of people think it's crazy, but I enjoyed the chair shot.
They both pause to laugh as Shamrock continues.
Everybody keeps looking at that and they say it over and over. Man, that must have hurt... I was like bro, you are not hitting me in the head like that, the top of the head, the back of the head, I want you to hit me right in the face. And he's like shut up. He thought I was kidding. I was like bro, come on man, I go, I'm not taking it to, uh, the back of the head or the top of the head, so if you're going to swing, you swing for my face and I'll take care of the rest.
Other topics covered in the interview include the last time he punched someone, memories of his early UFC days and fighting in the first-ever UFC event, breaking Vader's nose in his first match and much, much more.
Watch the full hour-long interview below.