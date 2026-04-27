Kendal Grey Details Backstage Reaction to Scary Sol Ruca Fall

Sol Ruca is headed up to the WWE main roster, but last week she wrapped up the biggest feud of her NXT career against Zaria.

Ruca and Zaria were former tag team partners and best friends, but jealousy divided them. Zaria was envious of the opportunities that Ruca received, and that envy turned bitter. Zaria cost Ruca a shot at the NXT Women's Championship and in turn, Ruca returned the favor.

Both women collided in a match at NXT Stand and Deliver this year and Ruca was the victor. That one match was not enough to settle the score between the old friends.

Last week on the special Revenge edition of NXT, Ruca and Zaria clashed again. This time, it was a Last Woman Standing Match. Ruca and Zaria battled all over the WWE Performance Center and ended up fighting on top of a high stage that is typically used for promos. While up on the staging, Ruca nearly pushed Zaria off, but thought better of it and pulled her to safety.

Both women hugged at that moment and it seemed as if they would fight one another with dignity. Instead, Zaria betrayed Ruca and pushed her off the ledge and through two tables that were set up on the floor.

It was a steep fall, and one that left Ruca seriously hurt, as she didn't fall into both tables cleanly. Ruca ended up falling and smacking her head on one of the tables before breaking the other. It was a straight shot to the head that required staples to repair.

Scary Sol Ruca fall left the backstage area speechless

Sol Ruca | Netflix

In a new interview on the Mark Hoke Show, NXT star Kendal Grey provided new details on what the backstage reaction was to Ruca's horrific fall.

“Back there, we were all watching, like, speechless. We were just mouth wide open speechless. We didn’t know how to react in that moment. She comes back, she has a towel on her head, and she’s like, ‘heck yeah!’ She’s smiling. She’s awesome … but definitely a scary moment for all of us." Kendal Grey

Gray continued:

"Obviously, that could be really, really bad. It was bad, but it could always be worse. So knowing that she came back with a positive mind and smiling and stuff was a good reassuring moment, because all of us definitely were scared.” Kendal Grey

Kendal Grey is a former WWE Evolve Women's Champion. She gave up that title to head to NXT full-time and has been a force on the roster since her arrival.

Grey has challenged for the NXT Women's Championship since making her debut and will be a fixture of the brand now that various talents from developmental have been brought up to the main roster.