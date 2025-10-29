Kevin Nash Refused To Put Over WWE Hall Of Famer Before Leaving For WCW
Kevin Nash has always maintained an old-school reputation when it comes to doing business in the wrestling industry.
Sometimes that has rubbed his colleagues the wrong way, but that's not likely something that has ever bothered 'Big Sexy', who has revealed how he refused to do business with a WWE Hall of Famer during his first run with the company.
Nash had enjoyed a hugely successful run in the old WWF between 1993-1996, winning the Intercontinental Title, the Tag Team Titles with best friend Shawn Michaels and, most notably, being crowned the WWF Champion and given a year-long reign with the belt.
But on his way to WCW in 1996, Nash was asked to put over a future Hall of Famer and had no interest in doing so.
The Ultimate Warrior Was Not "One of the Boys"
During a recent episode of his 'Kliq This' podcast, the former WWE Champion explained how he was asked to lose to the Ultimate Warrior, who had returned to the company in 1996 after controversially departing four years previously.
The topic of putting Warrior over came up amid a discussion regarding Bret Hart's exit from WWE in 1997, in which both Hart and Shawn Michaels were refusing to lose to one another as a result of an intense, real-life rivalry between the pair.
Nash, then working under the ring name Diesel, revealed he also refused to lose to Warrior, who had an infamous reputation for being unprofessional to work with.
"I wasn't going to put [Ultimate] Warrior over on f**king RAW. I said no."- Kevin Nash
This isn't the first time Nash has discussed his refusal to put Warrior over. When discussing the 'Mr.McMahon' docuseries on Netflix last year, the former WCW Champion explained his feelings towards the situation, which took place almost 30 years ago.
Nash Wanted to do 'a Favour' For Vince McMahon on His Way Out of WWE
"When I left, I told Vince I'd do him favor if he wanted," Nash explained. "He said Warrior. I said, 'No. Like, I'm not doing him a favor.' To me, he wasn't one of the boys. I'll put Mark (The Undertaker) over. From now until I leave, everywhere, and I did. Or took a kick from Shawn at house shows. I was a heel, it didn't matter."
The Warrior would eventually go on to squash Nash's close friend and fellow Kliq member Triple H in less than a minute at WrestleMania XII, while Nash would lose to The Undertaker. Warrior would further feud with Goldust before, once again, leaving the company under a cloud later that year.
In 2014, Warrior — who legally changed his name to that from Jim Hellwig — was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and then appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time in 18 years the following night. Only a few hours after delivering an in-ring promo on the show, Warrior suffered a heart attack and died, aged 54.
(H/T Wrestling Inc for the transcription)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Drew McIntyre Reveals He Almost Joined Rival Promotion Before Returning To WWE
New Report Reveals Length Of Chelsea Green's WWE Contract Extension
Killer Kross And Scarlett Manage Their Business With Wrestling Fans In Mind
Rey Mysterio Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan Suggesting His Son Is Greatest Heel Ever