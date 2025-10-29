Rey Mysterio Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan Suggesting His Son Is Greatest Heel Ever
Rey Mysterio, 50, has wrestled for every major powerhouse promotion that has existed in North America and Europe.
There isn't a situation Mysterio hasn't had to maneuver through and there isn't a genre of character he hasn't encountered yet. Aside from being a WWE Hall of Famer, this is why his opinion carries more weight than that of the average fan or even the average professional wrestler.
Mysterio was asked at ComplexCon who he thinks is the greatest heel of all-time, but before he could declare his official answer, a fan shouted his own answer at the 2006 Royal Rumble winner.
Rey doesn't think his son is the greatest heel
Quavo and Mysterio were in the middle of a sit-down interview when a fan shouted his own answer to the question being posed to the pair, saying "your son" at Mysterio, suggesting that Mysterio's son Dominick is the greatest heel of all-time. Mysterio strongly disagreed with just three words.
"F*** my son!"- Rey Mysterio
Mysterio kept it short and not-so-sweet when responding to the audience member. Luckily for the fans in attendance, Mysterio still gave a serious answer to the question.
Rey declares Ric Flair the greatest heel
Mysterio differentiated the different kinds of heels before declaring who he thought was the greatest. He explained that there are the kinds of heels who are ruthless, the kind of heels who are viciously booed out of buildings, and the kind of heels who make fans laugh on a weekly basis.
"When Eddie [Guerrero] was a heel, he was vicious. You have that fine definition of being a heel and completely not liked, or Chris Jericho, who was a heel but he made you laugh so much."- Rey Mysterio
MORE: WWE Hall Of Famer Mike Rotunda, Bray Wyatt's Father, Reportedly Enters Hospice
He gave his respect to Eddie Guerrero and Chris Jericho for their work as heels by pointing out what makes them each unique. However, there was one name for Mysterio that stood out among the rest.
"If I had to pick a real heel, there have been so many, Ric Flair, without a doubt. He talked the talk, walked the walk. If you wanted to be a bad guy, you wanted to be like him,"- Rey Mysterio
Mysterio is one of the few WWE superstars who has never ventured to the dark side. The three-time WWE World Champion has actually had new heels turn on him a few times throughout his illustrious career. Batista, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Santos Escobar, and even his own son Dominick have turned on Mysterio in dramatic fashion.
WWE fans last saw Mysterio on WWE TV when he reluctantly wrapped the AAA Mega Championship around the waist of his son after Dominick beat El Hijo De Vikingo at Worlds Collide in September. Mysterio is recovering from a torn groin he suffered just before WrestleMania 41 in April.
