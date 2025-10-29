Wrestling On FanNation

Rey Mysterio Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan Suggesting His Son Is Greatest Heel Ever

While sitting down with Migos rapper Quavo at ComplexCon, Rey Mysterio declared his greatest heel of all-time.

Aidan Chacon

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rey Mysterio during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rey Mysterio during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Rey Mysterio, 50, has wrestled for every major powerhouse promotion that has existed in North America and Europe.

There isn't a situation Mysterio hasn't had to maneuver through and there isn't a genre of character he hasn't encountered yet. Aside from being a WWE Hall of Famer, this is why his opinion carries more weight than that of the average fan or even the average professional wrestler.

Mysterio was asked at ComplexCon who he thinks is the greatest heel of all-time, but before he could declare his official answer, a fan shouted his own answer at the 2006 Royal Rumble winner.

Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio / Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rey doesn't think his son is the greatest heel

Quavo and Mysterio were in the middle of a sit-down interview when a fan shouted his own answer to the question being posed to the pair, saying "your son" at Mysterio, suggesting that Mysterio's son Dominick is the greatest heel of all-time. Mysterio strongly disagreed with just three words.

"F*** my son!"

Rey Mysterio

Mysterio kept it short and not-so-sweet when responding to the audience member. Luckily for the fans in attendance, Mysterio still gave a serious answer to the question.

Rey declares Ric Flair the greatest heel

Ric Flair
IMAGO / Newscom World

Mysterio differentiated the different kinds of heels before declaring who he thought was the greatest. He explained that there are the kinds of heels who are ruthless, the kind of heels who are viciously booed out of buildings, and the kind of heels who make fans laugh on a weekly basis.

"When Eddie [Guerrero] was a heel, he was vicious. You have that fine definition of being a heel and completely not liked, or Chris Jericho, who was a heel but he made you laugh so much."

Rey Mysterio

He gave his respect to Eddie Guerrero and Chris Jericho for their work as heels by pointing out what makes them each unique. However, there was one name for Mysterio that stood out among the rest.

"If I had to pick a real heel, there have been so many, Ric Flair, without a doubt. He talked the talk, walked the walk. If you wanted to be a bad guy, you wanted to be like him,"

Rey Mysterio

Mysterio is one of the few WWE superstars who has never ventured to the dark side. The three-time WWE World Champion has actually had new heels turn on him a few times throughout his illustrious career. Batista, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Santos Escobar, and even his own son Dominick have turned on Mysterio in dramatic fashion.

WWE fans last saw Mysterio on WWE TV when he reluctantly wrapped the AAA Mega Championship around the waist of his son after Dominick beat El Hijo De Vikingo at Worlds Collide in September. Mysterio is recovering from a torn groin he suffered just before WrestleMania 41 in April.

