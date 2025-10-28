Killer Kross And Scarlett Manage Their Business On The Indies With Wrestling Fans In Mind (Exclusive)
Killer Kross and Scarlett have been out of contract with WWE and thriving on the pro wrestling independent scene for nearly three months now. It's a grind that they enjoy and that has led to old flames reigniting and new opportunities jumping out of the shadows.
In a new and exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Kross and Scarlett opened up and discussed how they manage their busy schedules on the independent circuit, their return to MLW, and what the future may hold for them in a world where anything in possible.
First, it begins with time management and both Kross and Scarlett are busier now than they were with WWE.
"It feels like our schedule is actually busier than it was during WWE, which is insane," Scarlett says. "You don't want to give people information overload, so we kind of just keep our activities online, primarily around where we're going to be making appearances, but during the week, we're constantly on calls like this, with writers, with producers, with casting, with independent toy companies, with merchandising, and with the conventions.
"We're busy in that sort of way versus when we were in WWE, you're always busy, always flying, and doing stuff, but the third party stuff, at least for us, was not the same. We're just staying busy and we're grateful. We're having fun. Man, it's good to be busy with things that you're enjoying and loving. So there's no complaints here."
The north star for Killer Kross and Scarlett
As independent wrestlers, business is about making lots of shows and appearances, but making sure those appearances are the right ones. No, Kross and Scarlett don't always agree on where and what they should do, but one key consideration is always their north star when it comes to decision making. Wrestling fans.
"There could be an opportunity that comes up for us to do anything and go anywhere, but the both of us have to have a conversation and be like, would the audience enjoy that," Kross said. "Because that's the most important part. Like, it's wonderful to go anywhere and do anything, but we really have to feel confident that what we're about to do and how we're about to perform is something that they're going to want to see and that's also to the benefit of the company."
"We're looking to have so much fun," Scarlett said. "Even this past weekend, we went to a very small indie company that I came up at. A smaller crowd. A lot of people may have not heard of it. It's not a televised company, but I told (Kross), trust me, this place is gonna be a blast."
A return to their roots
As for their next fun move that wrestling fans will enjoy? Enter MLW. Kross and Scarlett are expected to join the company for the November 20 event in Charleston. The Good Brothers, another former WWE act, are scheduled to appear at that event as well.
"We always stayed on good relations with MLW and a lot of companies we've worked with," Kross said. It's just the reality of being involved with professional wrestling at a high level sometimes. The reality of it is, sometimes the trajectory of your career -- where you'd like to take it and how you'd like to perform, doesn't always necessarily align with the companies that you're working with.
"It's just good to be cognitive that there are many places to work and perform. You got to look at it with a positive lens. And so we've always stayed in good relations with people. When we were contacted by MLW with interest to come back, of course. I mean, we always had good relations with MLW and we'd like to do something special there and anywhere."
Being a pro wrestler is more opportunistic than ever
Kross and Scarlett both emphasized that the business of being a pro wrestler is more opportunistic than ever. The duo says that the entire entertainment world is open to wrestlers looking to thrive.
"The entire entertainment landscape is wide open for professional wrestlers," Kross said. For Scarlett and I, we're finding that we're able to take our fan base from professional wrestling and bring them into, for instance, her paranormal show. You know, that's a legit show ... She produces the episodes on that. So,l when we've been doing the conventions and we've been meeting fans there. There have been people that have come up to us that somehow found her online with the ghost show and didn't even know she was a wrestler."
"I would say that social media is everyone's personal TV channel for themselves," Scarlett said. "Independent wrestlers, try to remember that it doesn't matter if you're not on TV briefly, you have a chance every single day for millions of people to see you."
Killer Kross and Scarlett will make their MLW return on November 20 in Charleston -- the first show ever for MLW in the market. An opponent has not been announced for Kross, but The Good Brothers and Arn Anderson are being advertised for the show.
