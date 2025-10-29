Wrestling On FanNation

New Report Reveals Length Of Chelsea Green's WWE Contract Extension

Chelsea Green signed a contract extension with WWE earlier this year and new details about that deal have now been revealed.

Rick Ucchino

Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green / WWE

Great news for those members of the WWE Universe who have pledged their allegiance to Chelsea Green, she's not going anywhere any time soon.

It was reported back in May that the inaugural Women's United States Champion had signed a contract extension with WWE, and we're now learning some new details about that deal.

Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful Select, who initially broke the Green extension news, has now learned that WWE has her under contract through the end of the decade.

Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green / WWE.com

"WWE approached Green well before [her previous] contract expired and the two sides worked out a new deal in January. WWE sources confirmed that the new contract is for five years, extending her deal all the way up to 2030," according to Ross Sapp.

Green's initial run with WWE came to an abrupt end in April 2021 when she was released from the company in a series of budgetary roster cuts, but she was re-hired after Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was promoted to Chief Content Officer.

She signed a three-year deal in late 2022 and re-debuted as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match the following January.

Since then Chelsea has proven to be one of the most entertaining and versatile performers on the entire roster, and she's now be rewarded for her impressive body of work with a new long-term deal.

Chelsea Green sees more gold in her future

In addition to her weekly work on Friday Night SmackDown, Chelsea Green has been a reoccurring figure in NXT these past few months and has struck up a popular alliance with reigning NXT Men's North American Champion Ethan Page.

There have reportedly been recent conversations within WWE about potentially bringing their partnership up to the main roster, but first they'll be making a foray into Lucha Libre AAA.

The Canadian power couple will be heading to Monterrey, Mexico this Sunday, November 2 for a Dia de Muertos special event. Green and Page will be challenging La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

A victory would make Green and Page the latest WWE Superstars to claim AAA gold since the promotion was acquired by TKO back in April.

Dominik Mysterio currently holds the AAA Mega Championship. He captured the company's top prize from El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

What Makes Mercedes Moné So Good? Her AEW Rivals Weigh in [Exclusive]

Killer Kross And Scarlett Manage Their Business With Wrestling Fans In Mind

Drew McIntyre Reveals Terrible Gimmick He Could Have Debuted With

Rey Mysterio Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan Suggesting His Son Is Greatest Heel Ever

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

Home/WWE