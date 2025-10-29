New Report Reveals Length Of Chelsea Green's WWE Contract Extension
Great news for those members of the WWE Universe who have pledged their allegiance to Chelsea Green, she's not going anywhere any time soon.
It was reported back in May that the inaugural Women's United States Champion had signed a contract extension with WWE, and we're now learning some new details about that deal.
Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful Select, who initially broke the Green extension news, has now learned that WWE has her under contract through the end of the decade.
"WWE approached Green well before [her previous] contract expired and the two sides worked out a new deal in January. WWE sources confirmed that the new contract is for five years, extending her deal all the way up to 2030," according to Ross Sapp.
Green's initial run with WWE came to an abrupt end in April 2021 when she was released from the company in a series of budgetary roster cuts, but she was re-hired after Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was promoted to Chief Content Officer.
She signed a three-year deal in late 2022 and re-debuted as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match the following January.
Since then Chelsea has proven to be one of the most entertaining and versatile performers on the entire roster, and she's now be rewarded for her impressive body of work with a new long-term deal.
Chelsea Green sees more gold in her future
In addition to her weekly work on Friday Night SmackDown, Chelsea Green has been a reoccurring figure in NXT these past few months and has struck up a popular alliance with reigning NXT Men's North American Champion Ethan Page.
There have reportedly been recent conversations within WWE about potentially bringing their partnership up to the main roster, but first they'll be making a foray into Lucha Libre AAA.
The Canadian power couple will be heading to Monterrey, Mexico this Sunday, November 2 for a Dia de Muertos special event. Green and Page will be challenging La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.
A victory would make Green and Page the latest WWE Superstars to claim AAA gold since the promotion was acquired by TKO back in April.
Dominik Mysterio currently holds the AAA Mega Championship. He captured the company's top prize from El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.
