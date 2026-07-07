Kevin Owens Fuels WWE Return Rumors With Cryptic Social Post

Did Kevin Owens just tease a return to the ring for WWE?

Owens has been out of action for 16 months and has missed two WrestleMania events because of a serious neck injury. Owens had surgery to repair the injury and has been out of action recovering since.

While he's been gone, the WWE Universe has flipped backward, forward, and upside down. Owens' longtime friend and foe, Sami Zayn, became Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions last month, but lost that title in shocking fashion to a returning CM Punk on this week's episode of Raw.

Typically, if Owens and Zayn were on good terms, this would be something that Owens would look for retribution for. Owens can't get that from the sidelines, but he may not be on the sidelines much longer.

Kevin Owen's posts crytpic image sparking return rumors

Owens took to social media on Tuesday morning, sending the rumor mill into a tailspin regarding his return to the ring. All Owens posted was a picture of The Boogeyman holding a clock.

What does it mean? Is this Owens counting down to his return? Is he teasing that he needs more time on the sidelines for recovery? Let the speculation begin.

Owens has been a prominent figure on WWE television for nearly a decade, debuting with the company when the NXT black and gold era was in full force. He held the NXT Championship but was soon launched into a feud with John Cena on the main roster and has been a member of the Raw or SmackDown roster ever since.

Owens is a former Universal Champion, United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and Tag Team Champion in WWE. His last major feud before heading to the injured list was against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the lead-up to WrestleMania last year.

A Kevin Owens return makes many dream matches a possibility

CM Punk | WWE

A return for Owens creates a large quantity of fresh feuds for television programming. One of those feuds is against the new Undisputed WWE Champion, CM Punk. Punk and Owens have not crossed paths in the ring since Punk returned to WWE in 2023. The duo have had backstage interactions, but have not engaged in anything physical.

Other major matches for a KO include bouts against Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, and Gunther. Of course, another showdown between Owens and Zayn would be interesting to see as well.

Kevin Owens last appeared for WWE on the NXT Great American Bash panel two weeks ago. He was a guest on Busted Open Radio but did not appear in the ring. WWE has not given a date for his return.