Major Update on Kevin Owens as He Recovers From Neck Fusion Surgery

It was 11 months ago when Kevin Owens made the heartbreaking announcement that he would have to miss WrestleMania 41 due to a serious neck injury. He underwent successful neck fusion surgery last July and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Doctors were not sure how extensive the surgery would be ahead of time, but Owens later revealed that the amount of damage that needed repair turned out to be the best-case scenario for this type of procedure.

A typical recovery timeline for a neck fusion is anywhere from six months to a year, but given the physical nature of professional wrestling, it could be even longer before KO is back in the ring dropping dudes with Stone Cold Stunners.

Owens gave a public update back in August and said there were actually zero guarantees that he'd ever be able to wrestle again.

“We have to see how the bones fuse," Owens said during a Q & A session. "Some guys had success, some guys didn’t. Fingers crossed I get to come back to wrestling in the next year. Really don’t know, though. My goal is to come back. Hopefully that’s what happens.”

The former WWE Universal Champion has made a few appearances on behalf of WWE since then, most notably when he popped up in the crowd for John Cena's retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event back in December. The once bitter rivals shared a handshake and a hug before the 17-Time World Champion went off to face Gunther.

When could Kevin Owens return to the ring?

Kevin Owens | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Owens also did some promotional work for WWE 2K26 ahead of Friday's release of the game, but when could he be back on WWE programming? The folks over at BodySlam say there's currently no specific target date in mind, but the company is optimistic KO could be back before the end of this year.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Kevin Owens is set to undergo re-evaluation this summer to see how things are coming along recovery wise. Another source indicates that WWE is hopeful that Owens will be able to return at some point in 2026."

Kevin last competed at Elimination Chamber 2025, defeating Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 before he was ruled medically unable to compete.

The Viper ended up facing then-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in a quick, but fun, open challenge match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.