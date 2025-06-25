Major Update On Kevin Owens Needing Neck Surgery
Kevin Owens was well on his way to a marquee match with Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41, but all future plans were thrown out in an instant. Owens was pulled from the match due to suffering a career-threatening neck injury, putting his future in jeopardy.
Owens has yet to undergo the surgery though, and it appears there may be a reason for that. He appeared on former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' podcast and opened up about what the process currently looks like for him.
“It’s been such a frustrating process,” Owens told Rhodes. “We’re letting my spinal cord heal as much as we can on its own before we go in for the surgery, because how extensive the surgery will be depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there.”
“We’re waiting till mid-July to do the surgery,” he would add. “Hopefully, it’s a normal neck fusion. It might not be, we don’t know.”
Even though the injury pulled him from WrestleMania, he largely felt okay, he said. That is, until recently, when he started to exhibit a lot of the symptoms of someone facing major neck surgery.
“So since then, I felt fine. My neck’s been fine. I’m not in pain. I have no symptoms of what you would expect somebody with spinal cord injury have to have,” Owens said.
“In the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot. Every symptom you’d expect me to have, the pain in the neck, the stuff going down the arms, the legs not really responding, it’s all been happening. So it’s been pretty f***ing brutal. I can’t wait for the surgery. And then to move forward, whatever that looks like, but it’s been very frustrating.”
This year's WrestleMania isn't the first time Owens has been pulled from a major match at the "Show of Shows" due to outside circumstances. He was also allegedly set to be in a main event match at WrestleMania 35 against Daniel Bryan before Kofi Kingston's momentum earned him a shot at the WWE Championship.
