Kurt Angle Names Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Performer Of All Time
To many wrestling fans, Kurt Angle is either at the top of or near the top of professional wrestling's greatest in-ring performers.
While many might place Kurt Angle at the top of their lists, Angle rates someone a bit higher than himself. He admits that he loves technical wrestlers, name-dropping a few previous WWE opponents of his, like Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, and Chris Jericho. He would also praise the likes of The Undertaker, Steve Austin, and The Rock for their in-ring abilities.
Talking with Sports Illustrated's Kent Brown on The Pin Down, Angle praised several of the stars he got the chance to work with, but admitted that he rates "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels as the greatest all-around performer of all time.
"Overall, I consider Shawn to be the greatest in the sport. If you’re talking looks, promo skills, and wrestling ability, everything wrapped into one, that guy is perhaps the best of all time."- Kurt Angle [H/T Fightful]
Angle and Michaels would have a legendary match against each other at WrestleMania 21, the first time they went one-on-one together. That bout would see Angle pick up the victory after making HBK tap to the Ankle Lock.
Wrestlers And Who They Think Is The GOAT
Taking a look at some fellow wrestlers and who they believe is the greatest, you'll find a plethora of different answers. CM Punk just recently told ESPN his top five included Harley Race, Terry Funk, Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero, and Roddy Piper.
Cody Rhodes did a similar thing last year when he told the BBC his top five, which included John Cena, Hulk Hogan, his dad Dusty Rhodes, and Sting. The fifth spot would be shared between The Rock and Roman Reigns.
Many years ago, Becky Lynch talked about who here favorites were while growing up, naming The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan, which is an opinion several other wrestles have shared such as John Cena, Adam Copeland, and really anyone who grew up watching professional wrestling in the 80s and 90s.
