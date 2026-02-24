LA Knight Admits to ‘Frustrations’ With WWE Run

In recent years, LA Knight has earned an unfortunate reputation as one of WWE's "nearly men."

Although not a situation of his own making, Knight somewhat stumbled out of the blocks on the main roster as Max Dupri, but following a feud with the late Bray Wyatt, his popularity began to grow.

Now back under the LA Knight persona he'd been using in NXT, the former TNA star climbed into the main event picture while enjoying two runs with the United States Title.

During this period, Knight became a beloved figure with fans, and for many, that has only increased frustration around the 43-year-old. He's come within touching distance of winning Money In The Bank more than once, competed at WrestleMania, battled inside the Elimination Chamber, and collided with Roman Reigns for WWE's top prize.

LA Knight | Netflix

But one unfortunate fact remains: LA Knight has never been a WWE World Champion.

Fans have long vented their annoyance at Knight failing to land the big one, and it seems that the man himself agrees.

Speaking to ESPN SportsCenter ahead of Raw, Knight said that while his career has been "a hell of a ride," there's also been plenty of frustration along the way.

"It's a good time. There's definitely been frustrations here and there. You can't be in something you love, and from time to time -- passion is sometimes full of anger. There's no way not to have a little bit of that in there. But as far as what we're doing, and what I'm doing, it's been a hell of a run, it's been a hell of a ride."

LA Knight thinks a World Title match at WrestleMania is overdue

LA Knight | Netflix

With WrestleMania season in full swing, LA Knight has again found himself on the cusp of a shot at championship gold. This time, he's earned a spot in the Elimination Chamber, and if he wins, he'll go on to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on the 'Grandest stage of them all.'

Standing in his way are Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Jey Uso, but Knight remains unfazed.

When asked what a potential match with McIntyre at WrestleMania would mean, he said that it would be proof that his years of sacrifice were worth it. But more pointedly, he feels it's no less than he deserves.

"As far as I'm concerned, me being in the World Title picture at WrestleMania, overdue if you ask me." LA Knight

"It would mean all this paid off. Everything. All the effort, all the time, blood, sweat, tears, all that stuff you hear everybody talk about, it's real. Look, I'm 23 years deep in this thing right now. With that being the case, when you talk about a marquee match like that, nothing gets bigger than WrestleMania."

Knight last competed inside the Elimination Chamber in 2024, but eventually lost out to Drew McIntyre. The Scottish star went on to beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Title before being pinned by Damian Priest as he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract moments later.