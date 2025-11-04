Did WWE Quietly End LA Knight's Pursuit Of The World Heavyweight Championship On Raw?
Allow me to go ahead and ask what is already on the minds of many members of the WWE Universe following the November 3 edition of Monday Night Raw — What is going on with LA Knight?
The Megastar was noticeably absent from the show in suburban Albuquerque, New Mexico, this week. Despite being one of the central figures in the World Heavyweight Title picture for the past few months, new champion CM Punk didn't even mention his name when rattling off a lengthy list of potential challengers during his opening promo.
The glaring omission appeared to be a setup for Knight to interrupt the 'Best in the World,' but fans were instead treated to the return of Logan Paul. The ensuing promo exchange between The Maverick and Punk was then cut off by Paul Heyman and The Vision. Knight never appeared, and he wasn't used at any other point during the night either.
This comes on the heels of multiple questionable booking decisions for Knight in recent weeks. Even though it was Jey Uso who was pinned by CM Punk in a Triple Threat No. 1 Contender's Match a few weeks ago on Raw, it was Uso who won the battle royal the following Monday to earn the opportunity to get pinned by Punk again at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Which he did, only this time with the World Title on the line.
Knight wasn't even involved in the finish of that battle royal and Jey's victory received a rather sizable amount of YouTube dislikes, according to those with the necessary browser extension needed to see them. The influx of online negativity had little impact, if any, on the WWE creative team, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.
The week after the battle royal, LA Knight cut a fiery promo declaring himself to still be a WHC contender but he was then soundly beaten by Bron Breakker later in the night.
Prior to the match with Breakker, Knight took it upon himself to hold up a 'We want LA Knight, not Jey Uso' sign in front of the camera and many fans flocked to social media late Monday night with the theory that his absence from Raw this week was some sort of punishment for the gesture.
Admittedly, Knight being off the show Monday is suspicious. However, it is very important to remember that there could be any number of reasons why he wasn't at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
He could have asked for a week off to celebrate his 43rd birthday for all we know. It wasn't that long ago that commentator Wade Barrett took some time away for vacation, and suddenly erroneous reports surfaced that he was being taken off the desk permanently for comments made on-air, and in character, about Nikki Bella.
As of this writing, there have been no reports to suggest that Knight is in hot water with the company, and it's very likely that fans of The Megastar have pulled out their conclusion maps and started jumping a bit early. But can you blame them?
The former United States Champion has been the victim of creative malfeasance dating back to his main roster call-up when Vince McMahon tried to make him a male model manager.
Current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque allowed Knight to become himself once again, and all he's done since then is flourish in the face of inconsistent booking at best.
Sure, he received a one-on-one match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. Teaming with John Cena at Fastlane that same year was a major feather in his cap. He's a two-time U.S. Champion and has had multiple opportunities to become a World Champion, but the company has never once shown a legit willingness to push him to the level of his Megastar nickname.
What's next for LA Knight?
Best guess, Knight is currently stuck in a temporary state of creative purgatory. CM Punk not mentioning him as a potential challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship will be revisited at some point, but only after Survivor Series.
This is something that happens fairly often in WWE. Certain storylines are thrust to the back burner due to Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments, or, in this case, WarGames.
Logan Paul's involvement in the opening promo Monday night was the first domino to fall in the build to the Men's WarGames Match later this month in San Diego, which will obviously feature Team Punk vs. Team Vision.
LA Knight has no dog in that fight, and he very likely will not be involved. At least, it doesn't make much sense for him to be involved.
Paul Levesque is a very forward-thinking booker. Every decision he makes, he does so with the next show in mind. That's why Drew McIntyre didn't win the WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza, even though both Cody Rhodes and he reportedly pitched for it to happen. Levesque needed Cody as champion to face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.
It's the same reason neither Rusev or Aleister Black were booked to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 back in April. The Viper needed to win, because he was getting ready to challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship at Backlash and having either of those men take the loss in their return match would have been looked upon unfavorably by fans and critics alike.
Whether it happens at Saturday Night's Main Event in December, The Royal Rumble in January, or another event down the line, LA Knight is almost certainly going to get his showdown with Punk for the title. The prospects of him winning, I'm sorry to say, are much less optimistic.
The Megastar reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract extension with WWE last fall, so he's not going anywhere any time soon. It's a near guarantee that he'll be a key contributor for whichever brand he's assigned to during his tenure with the company. He's too over an act not to be, but the youth movement is coming sooner rather than later.
Bron Breakker's time as World Heavyweight Champion is quickly approaching, and even though he has every tool required to be a multi-time WWE and/or World Heavyweight Champion, it's more than fair to wonder if LA Knight is already one of the men left behind in a very crowded babyface field — along with Sami Zayn.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Reveals Dates For Upcoming SmackDown And Saturday Night's Main Event Shows In Canada
WWE Raw Results (11/3/25): Logan Paul Knocks Out CM Punk, Rey Mysterio Returns
Cody Rhodes Discusses Retirement And Whether He'll Sign Another Extension With WWE
Triple H Compares WWE's Booking Style To Marvel Cinematic Universe