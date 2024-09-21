LA Knight Retains the United States Championship on SmackDown
It had been over four years since Andrade last held the United States Championship and he pulled out all the stops in an attempt to end that streak when he challenged LA Knight for the gold on SmackDown.
A sold out Sacramento crowd chanted "this is awesome" just as Andrade connected on a double moonsault for a very close two-count on the Megastar.
Andrade later hit a big back elbow, but Knight was just able to get the shoulder up before the ref's hand hit the mat for the three count.
Knight slipped twice when attempting his leaping suplex off the top rope, but he was able to recover by ducking a missile drop kick and then he hit Andrade with a BFT out of nowhere to retain the United States Championship.
Back from commercial break, we see Andrade walking backstage when he runs into Carmelo Hayes. Hayes says Andrade choked like the Kings against the Lakers, which unsurprisingly got a negative reaction from the audience, and sparked a brawl between both men.
Full SmackDown 9/20 Results:
- LA Knight def. Andrade to retain the United States Championship. Knight dodged a missile drop kick and hit the BFT for the win.
- Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns meet on the field at Georgia Tech. The OTC promises to have Rhodes' back at Bad Blood, but then he's coming for the WWE Championship
- Apollo Crews def. Giovanni Vinci in another quick match. Vinci snaps after the loss and hits Crews with a Brainbuster.
- Bayley and Naomi pin Nia Jax in a Tag Team Tornado Match to (presumable) become the new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Championship.
- Chelsea Green trains for her Dumpster Match against Michin. The match will take place in Nashville in two weeks.
Still to come:
- Kevin Owens & #DIY vs. The Bloodline
