Will Kairi Sane's Recent Career Move Lead to AEW Debut?

Kairi Sane saw her contract come to an end late last week, which means she's officially free to sign with any promotion she chooses.

The Pirate Princess was one of the more shocking of the two dozen talents who were cut loose by WWE back in April. She was a central figure in the months-long story arc between IYO SKY and Asuka, and then she suddenly disappeared from television before the story could conclude at Backlash in May.

Now known mononymously as Kairi, she took to social media this past Thursday to confirm her free agent status and promised that fans would see her soon. It was a subtle change to her X account bio, however, that really had people talking over the weekend.

How Far I'll Go...

See you soon.❤️ pic.twitter.com/FnkBNRkj7E — KAIRI (@KAIRI_official) July 23, 2026

Kairi says she is now working with Barry Bloom's agency, which represents a number of high-profile AEW talents. Among them are AEW Men's World Champion Kenny Omega, his All In London challenger Will Ospreay, and The Young Bucks.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp noted in his AEW Redemption scoops thread Sunday night that this is a move that has traditionally been a precursor to a talent signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling, but there's been no confirmation of whether Kairi will debut in AEW. Ross Sapp was only able to say that she wasn't expected to appear on Redemption, which turned out to be accurate.

Kairi would be an excellent opponent for Thekla at All In London

Thekla | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

After helping carry the AEW women's division through a difficult stretch of having their top three stars miss significant time, Thekla suddenly finds herself without a clear path to the biggest show of the year for All Elite Wrestling.

The Toxic Spider lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Willow Nightingale Sunday night at AEW Redemption, and will now miss out on facing Mercedes Moné inside Wembley Stadium at All In London on Sunday, August 30.

Thekla is still an Artist of Stardom Champion, alongside Skye Blue and Julia Hart, and her renewed war against the promotion that once "fired her" could be the perfect stage setter for Kairi's All Elite Wrestling debut.

Kairi, wrestling back then as Kairi Hojo, developed into a top star for Stardom in the early part of her career. She captured the World of Stardom, Wonder of Stardom, Goddesses of Stardom, and Artist of Stardom Championships during her six-year run with the company. She then signed with WWE in 2016, but made a brief return to Stardom in 2022.

While Thekla is hellbent on destroying Stardom, Kairi would be a logical warrior to step up and defend the promotion that she's called home on multiple occasions.

This is totally just speculation on our part, but the body of work that Thekla has put together over the past several months has earned her a spot on the All In London card. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for both the Toxic Spider and Kairi in the coming weeks.