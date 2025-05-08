Latest On Who Goldberg's WWE Retirement Match Opponent Could Be
Goldberg may be back on WWE programming sooner rather than later.
The WWE Hall of Famer has been preparing for his retirement match after an agreement was reached last year for that bout to take place in a WWE ring.
Insider X account WrestleVotes reported on social media Thursday afternoon that Goldberg's name has been floated around within creative circles in the company recently. A first since his appearance at Bad Blood in Atlanta last October.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has been able to expound upon the report from WrestleVotes, saying that Goldberg's exchange with former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther last fall was done for a reason.
"Those familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful that Goldberg vs. Gunther has absolutely been discussed for this year and is on the table," Ross Sapp reported Thursday afternoon. "We haven’t heard specifics on the match, outside of that it has been broached and is considered a possibility."
Since Goldberg has been out of the creative picture, Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General is set to face WWE Raw commentator and ESPN host Pat McAfee this Saturday at Backlash.
