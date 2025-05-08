Wrestling On FanNation

Latest On Who Goldberg's WWE Retirement Match Opponent Could Be

Goldberg could be returning to WWE programming in the near future, and discussions over his final opponent have reportedly taken place.

Rick Ucchino

Goldberg is preparing for his retirement match
Goldberg is preparing for his retirement match / wwe.com

Goldberg may be back on WWE programming sooner rather than later.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been preparing for his retirement match after an agreement was reached last year for that bout to take place in a WWE ring.

Insider X account WrestleVotes reported on social media Thursday afternoon that Goldberg's name has been floated around within creative circles in the company recently. A first since his appearance at Bad Blood in Atlanta last October.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has been able to expound upon the report from WrestleVotes, saying that Goldberg's exchange with former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther last fall was done for a reason.

"Those familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful that Goldberg vs. Gunther has absolutely been discussed for this year and is on the table," Ross Sapp reported Thursday afternoon. "We haven’t heard specifics on the match, outside of that it has been broached and is considered a possibility."

Since Goldberg has been out of the creative picture, Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General is set to face WWE Raw commentator and ESPN host Pat McAfee this Saturday at Backlash.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

