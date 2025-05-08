Logan Paul Issues Public Apology To Steve Austin For Exposing Private Conversations
Logan Paul has issued an apology to Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Paul has his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, and he took that aim a step further when he attacked Jey Uso after the conclusion of this week’s WWE Raw.
But while Paul is focused on the future, he’s also focused on something he said in the past.
Paul recently revealed on ImPaulsive that he had offered Austin one million dollars to dress up in a PRIME bottle costume at WrestleMania, but that the two-time WWE Hall of Fame had turned him down.
That led to Austin addressing Paul’s comments in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he stated that since Paul had put their “personal business” out there, he wasn’t going to deny it.
“Since it's out there, yeah, I turned it down,” Austin said. “I’m in the beer business. I don't know anything about his product. I don't know about the ingredients in it, if it's good, if it's bad, or whatever. It wasn't my thing. Yeah, I turned it down because I wasn't into it. It's no disrespect to him or his product.”
In his latest YouTube vlog, Paul walked up to a WWE production truck and apologized to “Mr. Cold” for exposing their private business conversations.
"Mr Cold, I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize,” Paul stated. “I didn't mean to expose any private business conversations. I was hungover. I had a crazy night in Vegas. I was on my podcast and sometimes I say too much. In fact, most times I say too much, Steve. I have a big mouth and a platform to say a bunch of shit and I said a bunch of shit. I'm sorry, Steve. I hope I didn't ruin our relationship.”
Paul followed up with his desire to work with Austin in the future and that he knew “it was a reach” to get Austin to agree to the deal.
“You're a legend,” Paul said. “You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. We tried, it didn't work out this time, but I hope to see you in the future and I hope you're not mad at me Mr. Cold.”
Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time at WrestleMania 41, as he and Bret Hart received the inaugural Immortal Moment award for their legendary WrestleMania 13 match.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
