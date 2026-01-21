Latest Updates On Rusev, Chad Gable And Other Absent WWE Superstars

WWE has a very deep roster, and even with a bare minimum of 7.5 hours of live television every week, not everyone in the locker room can be prominently featured on a weekly basis.

When the creative team doesn't have anything substantial for a talent or talents to sink their teeth into, the company is reportedly opting to take them off of television in lieu of "wasting" them in random matches on Raw, SmackDown or house show loops.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider says the idea behind this strategy is to keep those wrestlers fresh for when creative is ready for them to return to television. And this is why Rusev, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been off the road since the fall.

Rusev | WWE

The Bulgarian Brute has not been seen on television since he lost to Jey Uso in the quarterfinals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. He defeated Otis in a match filmed for an episode of Main Event in December, but has not wrestled since.

The Street Profits have been missing in action for a little while longer. Ford and Dawkins came up short in their bid to win back the WWE Tag Team Championship from the Wyatt Sicks on the October 10 edition of SmackDown. They also wrestled a couple of matches for Main Event before heading home for their extended break.

There is no reported return date for Rusev or The Street Profits, as of this writing, but the good news is that they are not injured and theoretically could be back at any time.

Chad Gable is expected back in the mix within the week

Master Gable has been out of action since June, when he suffered a shoulder injury that required him to undergo surgery.

It was reported earlier this month that he was expected to be back on television in time for the Royal Rumble, and PWInsider now says that pitches have been made in the WWE writer's room for Gable to return this Monday night on Raw in Toronto.

At the time of his injury, Gable was a key contributor on the Red Brand as both the leader of American Made and as the masked luchador El Grande Americano.

Spoiler alert, in case you somehow were not aware, but Ludwig Kaiser assumed the role in Gable's absence and aligned himself with Bravo and Rayo Americano (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) to form the trio of Los Americanos.

El Grande Americano | Netflix

Chad Gable is expected to address the El Grande Americano situation in some fashion upon his return, even if it doesn't directly lead to a program with Kaiser, Bate and Dunne.

