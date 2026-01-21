Booker T Carries Important Responsibility For WWE In New Stage Of His Career (Exclusive)

What do you do after a legendary in-ring pro wrestling career that netted multiple world championships, tag team championships, and Hall of Fame rings?

Many stars would reasonably pack it in. Stay home. Enjoy family and the fruits of hard physical labor over the years on the road as a pro wrestler. Others may stick to the spotlight. Independent wrestling appearances, conventions, and autograph circuits can jam up a calendar for former stars in an effort to stay relevant for fans and keep checks coming in.

For multiple-time world champion and multiple-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, his new career stage carries a much larger responsibility and impact on the wrestling business as a whole.

Booker T is a lead weekly announcer for the NXT brand on Tuesday nights, a coach on the WWE LFG program, owner of the Reality of Wrestling independent promotion, and soon to be star of a brand new episodic competition series from Reality of Wrestling called PROSPE-X.

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Booker T opened up on his new role as a talent developer for WWE. Booker T discussed the responsibility he feels in his role, specifically how he helps talent that needs it in NXT, PROSPE-X, and much more.

"I didn't think of myself as a teacher or anything like that," Booker T said regarding his time as a top WWE Superstar. "I did look at myself as a student of the game. You got to really be diligent, as far as what it takes to make it to the next level. I always thought about that.

"I've always been a guy that wants to see the most for young people. I always say, when you're in a different phase of life, you got to respect your young people, because they are the future. So yeah, (I'm in) a very unique position."

Booker T has a front row seat to the future of pro wrestling

Booker T | IMAGO / WENN

Whether it's helping get over the Devil's Kiss of Stephanie Vaquer or helping Trick Williams "whoop that Trick," as the color commentator for the weekly NXT show on the CW Network and coach for LFG, Booker T has a front row seat to watch and impact the future stars in pro wrestling.

"(I don't feel an) added responsibility. No extra pressure or anything like that, other than to try to make as many stars as I possibly can," Booker T said of his role on commentary in NXT.

"I'm always looking to work with the next big thing, whoever that may be. I'm always looking to enhance whatever young person that's looking to enhance themselves.

"I don't go looking for guys to work with, but if guys and girls really want that knowledge to make it to the next level, I'm going to work with them. And then I feel a little bit of responsibility and a little pressure to actually help them get to that next level. If I'm working with you, I feel like I have the expertise to get you to that next level. I love testing myself to see if I can actually do that"

What's the best way to get help from Booker T? Easy answer. Just ask.

"I always tell the young guys, if you want some help, I'll be right over here," he said. "I got a little cubby hole and I got a little spot, a little office. Sometimes I show up to work and I have two guys, three guys, a girl, sitting there waiting on me. We'll break it down ... really go into self interrogation mode, ask ourselves serious questions.

"It's mostly going to be 'what not to dos' and working with these kids and really getting down to the meat and potatoes of being able to beat someone up poetically. That's all it is. If you could do that, we can make a whole lot of money."

It's all about the PROSPE-X

ROW PROSPE-X | Reality of Wrestling

So, NXT announcer? Check. LFG coach? Check. Ambassador with an open door policy for new talent at the WWE Performance Center? Check. A full slate of work, but not enough.

Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling independent promotion will also be premiering a brand-new pro wrestling competition show called PROSPE-X on their YouTube channel.

The series will highlight10 independent wrestlers from across the United States. Nine singles competitors and one tag team and the show will offer a "behind-the-scenes look at the dedication, sacrifice, and grind required to pursue a career in professional wrestling."

"It's going to be as real as it possibly can be," Booker T said of PROSPE-X. "It's 10 episodes, 10 competitors. The unique thing about this show? Everybody wins. Because the 10 are going to be good enough to actually be seen on PROSPE-X and if we choose them, they possibly have a chance at making it to the next level. They may not be ready to make it to the next level tomorrow, but with the right training, tutelage, and mentoring? That's where Reality of Wrestling comes in.

"We're gonna bring them in and sign them to Reality of Wrestling ... and that's what it's about more than anything. It's about learning this, but if you haven't been there, it's hard to teach someone how to get there. So, that's what this thing is. That's what PROSPE-X is. Truly all about trying to get the next generation to learn this business the proper way."

The pro wrestling industry hasn't changed

What does Booker T look for in an up and coming talent in the wild and changing pro wrestling industry of 2026? That was the wrong question to ask. Booker T had an answer, but it was rooted in just how wrong that question was.

"I don't think the business has changed," he said in correcting fashion like only a coach could. "I'm talking about from the 60s through the 70s, the 80s, 90s. The business has not changed. As far as what people are really looking for, I say seeing it is one thing, but feeling it is something totally different. If I move you to the point as a fan, where a real tear come out of your eye. If we're not thinking about trying to move you to get that feeling it's not going to happen. That's what the good wrestlers do.

"Being the best actor, being the best wrestler, it takes the right training. It takes a lot of work going into honing your craft to be the best. I always teach my wrestlers, action is movement, not the actual move. The move of the hand means so much more than just going out there and just thinking you can get it done just by butting heads with each other."

It's wise advice from an accomplished veteran. Booker T is still a wrestlers wrestler, though. He's got his own goals for the third stage of his career and they're big.

"You know, I'm trying to get my third ring in WWE," Booker T said. At this pace, nothing is off the table.

