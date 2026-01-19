Trey Miguel Releases Statement Following AEW Release Rumors

Less than 24 hours after saying he would be taking a break from pro wrestling, former TNA wrestler Trey Miguel has commented further on his mysterious AEW release.

Last week, it was reported that all four members of The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Miguel) were signing with AEW after leaving TNA ahead of its AMC premiere. The group was promoted on last week's AEW Dynamite, with Reed, Wentz, and Xavier debuting in a backstage segment on AEW Collision. Miguel was noticeably absent from the crew, and the stable discussed plans that included pursuing Trios titles.

Miguel would come out on Sunday and claim he was stepping away from pro wrestling in a social media post, which was then followed by a report indicating he had been released from his AEW contract. The Wrestling Observer would note on Monday that the decision to cut Miguel was made above AEW owner Tony Khan's head, indicating potential business partner intervention.

Miguel was supposed to join his Rascalz teammates in AEW prior to his release. | AllEliteWrestling.com - AEW

Many have speculated past social media posts from Miguel may have led to his dismissal, which he alluded to as being a potential reason as well. He took to X on Monday, issuing a statement.

"I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my time. I’ve always apologized and did my best to put a better foot forward after," he said. "I don’t preach hate and I don’t take any pride in being hateful. I’m a man of faith, I believe in forgiveness and only ever preach that. I’m a different man today." Miguel did not reference any posts specifically in his statement.

Miguel's uncertain wrestling future

The 31-year-old did not join his Rascalz teammates in 2020 when Xavier and Wentz jumped to WWE NXT and formed MSK. They would have a brief run before Wentz would be let go from the company, also due to past controversial social media posts. Xavier would continue his run into last year, ultimately ending up released from the company and returning to TNA.

MORE: Powerhouse Hobbs Removed From AEW Roster Page Following Collision Loss

The Rascalz would reform as a foursome in TNA in 2025, having a short run before leaving the promotion ahead of TNA's debut show on AMC last week. They have been a faction in some form since 2018, and have competed across multiple promotions in that time.

Miguel is a two-time former TNA X Division Champion and won the TNA World Tag Team Championship once alongside Wentz. It is unclear how long he intends to remain on hiatus from wrestling.

