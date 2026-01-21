Logan Paul Shares Controversial WWE Prediction For Vince McMahon

One of the biggest pro wrestling stories of the last five years is Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, returning to sell the company, and then leaving again amid allegations made in Janel Grant's lawsuit.

McMahon retired from WWE in 2022, amidst a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made by McMahon to various women in the WWE with whom he allegedly had affairs. He then returned to the company to facilitate its sale to Endeavor and its eventual merging with UFC into what is now TKO Group.

Initially, McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the new TKO Group, but resigned from that post shortly after occupying it due to the horrific allegations made by Janel Grant in her lawsuit.

Since then, McMahon has not been brought up on WWE television often. Triple H mentioned McMahon at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and McMahon was featured in a special vignette for John Cena that highlighted his career.

Logan Paul has wild prediction about Vince McMahon's return to WWE

Other than that, the man who built WWE into the corporate powerhouse it is today has been nowhere to be seen inside WWE circles. WWE Superstar Logan Paul, though, predicts that McMahon's exile will end.

During a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul predicted that McMahon would not only return to WWE, but that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Yeah, he'l l (Vince McMahon) will definitely get inducted (into the WWE Hall of Fame). I also have a weird feeling that he'll come back. I think he'd get an insane pop." Logan Paul

Paul made pro wrestling news earlier this month when it was revealed that he had signed a new full-time contract with WWE. Paul is now a member of The Vision alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory.

Paul is a former WWE United States Champion and faced some of the biggest stars in WWE since making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. He has worked against Roman Reigns, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and others.

As for McMahon, he continues to fight multiple legal battles in court. In addition to the Janel Grant lawsuit, former WWE ring boys are suing McMahon and WWE for a failure to protect them from being sexually abused by a WWE employee.

McMahon is also being sued by WWE shareholders who allege he failed to do his due diligence in selling WWE. They claim McMahon only used one suitor because that suitor would keep him in the WWE chair of power.

