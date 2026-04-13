Liv Morgan Drops New Music Video Ahead of WrestleMania Match

Liv Morgan's new music video has dropped ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Morgan is set to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship on WrestleMania Saturday, with the former champ winning the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble to earn her opportunity.

Things have escalated between the two superstars in recent weeks, as Morgan was reportedly forced into concussion protocol after Vaquer shoved her into fellow Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez during a backstage segment on the April 6 edition of Raw.

Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan | Netflix

Morgan will likely seek revenge at WrestleMania, but first, she's stirring up a different kind of trouble.

Liv Morgan releases "Trouble" music video

The world premiere of Morgan's "Trouble" music video was revealed on Monday, featuring the 31-year-old lighting a car on fire, getting a tattoo, fighting someone, and eventually being arrested by police. The video also features police taking Morgan's mugshot.

“Trouble, trouble, that’s me/ Cherry lips and bad energy/ Say it once, say it twice and I’ll give it to you all night,” Morgan states in the chorus.

Morgan has expanded her media presence beyond WWE, as she also landed a role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The film will be released later this year.

Liv Morgan's rise entering WrestleMania 42

There's no doubt that Morgan is garnering lots of attention entering WWE's biggest show of the year.

She has been one of the top superstars in the WWE women's division for the past few years, and her pairing with Dominik Mysterio allowed both to display their engaging personalities to a worldwide audience.

While Morgan has her sights set on winning back the Women's World Championship, there is plenty of crossover appeal for her in growing her fanbase in the entertainment industry.

Whether it is more movie roles or musical projects, Morgan has the "it" factor needed to be a huge star outside of her professional wrestling career. But for now, she has some unfinished business with Vaquer.

Depending on how their match unfolds at WrestleMania 42, it could set in motion a summer of interesting stories with Morgan, Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez, as Judgment Day tries to revamp itself following the ousting of Finn Balor.

The former leader of the faction, who will bring back his "Demon" persona, will go one-on-one with Dominik on WrestleMania Sunday.

The first hour of WrestleMania Saturday will air on ESPN2, while the first hour of WrestleMania Sunday will air on ESPN.