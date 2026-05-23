Dominik Mysterio Teases Disturbing Money in the Bank Cash-In Plan: ‘I’m an Absolute Sicko’

What would the WWE world be like if Dominik Mysterio held the annual Money in the Bank briefcase? I shudder to think.

The Money in the Bank briefcase has existed since WrestleMania 21 and has created some magical moments throughout WWE history. For example, Seth Rollins cashing in on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31. Dolph Ziggler winning the world title after a cash-in on Alberto Del Rio. Naomi crashing the stellar match between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley to win the world championship at last year's Evolution event.

And that's just to name a few.

WWE Money in the Bank is an annual premium live event that features a men's and women's ladder match. The winner of those ladder matches earns a contract for a world title match whenever they'd like. Over the years, the cash-in has appeared in a variety of times and places, and it's a signature inflection point for the WWE calendar each year.

Dominik Mysterio has grand plans for a Money in the Bank victory

Dominik Mysterio | WWE

Look out, because Dominik Mysterio has some wild cash-in plans if he ever gets his hands on the Money in the Bank contract. Mysterio revealed as much in a new interview with Main Event Club. Basically, he is going to terrorize the main roster if that contract ever falls into his hands.

“The last thing any of those boys want is for me to have that Money in the Bank briefcase," Mysterio said. "I’m an absolute sicko. I’ll cash in while you’re taking a s---. I don’t care. They do not want me with that money in the Bank briefcase. You’ve heard of Dennis the Menace? I’m going to be Dominik the Menace. I’ll be intolerable. It’s not going to fun for anybody but me."

Mysterio isn't a stranger to having gold in WWE. He's currently the AAA Mega Champion, but is a former WWE Men's Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion. He's also a current member of The Judgment Day.

This year's Money in the Bank event is taking place in New Orleans and it'll be later in the year than previous iterations of the show. WWE originally announced it would run WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans, but pulled back on that move after the success of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The company moved WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas for a second year in a row and greenlit Money in the Bank for the original host city instead.

This year's WWE Money in the Bank takes place on September 6, 2026, at the Smoothie King Center and will air live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally.