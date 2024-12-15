Liv Morgan Retains WWE Women's World Championship Over IKO SKY At Saturday Night's Main Event
Liv Morgan retains the Women’s World Championship over IYO Sky tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
The match began hot with Morgan dominating until SKY hit her with a flying moonsault over the top rope. Morgan hit SKY with a Three Amigos and used Eddie Guerrero’s shimmy to taunt the crowd. SKY gained the upper hand and returned the triple move favor with a set of three German suplexes.
SKY attempted to put Morgan in a crossface, with Morgan breaking free before SKY setting up for an Over the Moonsault. Morgan countering with her knees up, allowing her to hit the Oblivion and win the match. The win for Morgan continues a dominating streak for both her and The Judgment Day, remaining on top of the Women's Division on Monday Night Raw.
Immediately following the match, Rhea Ripley appeared through the entrance for a stare down with Morgan, setting the stage for another match in their long standing feud. Ripley is still in the hunt to reclaim her championship after losing it to Morgan at this year’s SummerSlam following Dominik Mysterio’s betrayal.
Stay tuned for more updates and match results from Saturday Night's Main Event.
