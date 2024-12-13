Kevin Owens Is Not A 'Psycho' With An Office Shrine; Here's Why He Cuts Promos In His Car [Exclusive]
Kevin Owens has been spending a lot of his time in the car recently.
Ever since his attack on Cody Rhodes after October's Bad Blood Premium Live Event, and subsequent assaults that have left Randy Orton injured, KO has found himself on the outs with WWE management.
Often times during the past few weeks he's been told to stay away from SmackDown venues, which has forced Owens to find other ways to speak his mind. Hence the emergence of the car promo.
The Takedown on SI had the chance to catch up with Kevin Owens ahead of his WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event. Fittingly enough, KO was conducting the interview from his driveway.
"I can't do it from the house. I have five dogs. I have six cats. I have two kids. It's not happening in there. There's too much noise. So I do it from my car. And it's very hard for some people to accept," Owens spouted off upon the mere mention of his car. "It used to be a thing where I just did it because it was easier. Now I've seen so many people take offense to it, that now I'm never not doing it from a car just to spite them."
Being completely honest, any criticism of Owens cutting promos or conducting interviews from his car was unbeknownst to me at the time we spoke.
As a matter of fact, a recent Fightful Select report indicated the complete opposite being the case. Owens work from behind the wheel, especially his sit down conversation with Michael Cole last Friday, has been receiving rave reviews from those within the company.
The car interviews have been part of a relatively unique build toward his match with Cody Rhodes this weekend. And while Owens is always down to take a creatively distinct approach to telling a story, the background setting of his car was really all about convenience.
"I don't have a little office dedicated to my career with my little frames and title belts behind me. I'm not that kind of psycho. I have nothing in my house that has me in it. The only things that I have are there because of my wife and I don't like it. I don't want the frames and all that, but it's fine. She'll have that. I don't have this little shrine to myself in my house that I can have in the background. So this is my car, you know what I mean? This is what I do."
