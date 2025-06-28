Rhea Ripley Wins Wild Street Fight At WWE Night Of Champions
On the WWE Night of Champions kickoff show, Rhea Ripley said she was looking to get her WWE World Heavyweight Championship "baby" back. After her Night of Champions match, she's in the driver seat to do just that.
Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in what was a wild street fight on Saturday afternoon at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Both women were decked out in black gear and utilized the street fight stipulation to the max throughout the bout.
Raquel Rodriguez put Ripley through an announce table on the outside of the ring and Ripley responded by whipping Rodriguez with her belt. Rodriguez's fellow Judgment Day faction-mate, Roxanne Perez, tried to interfere and help Rodriguez win, but Ripley foiled those plans.
MORE: All Hail The New King As Cody Rhodes Beats Randy Orton At WWE Night Of Champions
To win the match, Ripley hit a gigantic avalanche Riptide off a table that was setup on the top rope. Ripley launched Rodriguez off the table with the move and then made the cover for the victory.
Ripley has not been the world champion since losing the title to Iyo Sky on an episode of Raw earlier this year and prior to WrestleMania. She was a part of the world title match at WrestleMania along with Sky and Bianca Belair, but was unsuccessful in reclaiming her title at the event.
The Latest On WWE News
USA Network Broadcast Of WWE SmackDown Required Heavy Editing, Including Punk Promo
Watch Bayley Announce First Round Picks For San Jose Sharks During The 2025 NHL Draft
The Shocking Sum WWE Has Made From Saudi Arabia Events Compared To WrestleMania Since 1985
CM Punk Apologizes For Infamous Saudi Arabia Tweet Ahead Of WWE Night Of Champions