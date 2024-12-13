WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & More
For the first time in over 16 years, the iconic WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns from the site of the inaugural event on May 10, 1985, the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y.
Like the first event when WWE champion Hulk Hogan won by disqualification over "Cowboy" Bob Orton, the title will be the featured match on the bill as Undisputed titlist Cody Rhodes battles rival Kevin Owens.
They met at August's Bash In Berlin with Rhodes narrowly retaining the belt. A little over a month later after October's Bad Blood, Rhodes and Owens were having a conversation by the former's tour bus. Out of nowhere, Owens attacked him and left him lying.
Things were tense between the two with them for a while while Owens was banned from SmackDown appearances, but it has got physical between Rhodes and Owens when things escalated on the Dec. 6 edition of SmackDown, when the former Universal champion came up from behind to attack "The American Nightmare" and his injured ankle. The two ended up needing to be separated by security.
There will be elements of nostalgia added to the show on Wednesday, with WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque posting a social media video with Rhodes teasing a major surprise. Rhodes also chimed in with a tease. Will it be the famed Winged Eagle Belt that Hogan made a household name on past SNME's and that Rhodes has been wanting to don in the past?
The show will also have three other championship matches on the docket. Gunther puts the World Heavyweight Championship at stake in a triple thread match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Originally, it had been scheduled for Gunther versus Balor, but Priest was added on the Dec. 9 episode of Raw. Gunther and Priest squared off at Survivor Series. Balor, though, interfered in the bout by attacking Priest which helped Gunther retain.
We'll also see Liv Morgan defend the WWE Women's World Title against Iyo Sky, the finals to determine the first Women's United States Champion as the participants will be decided on the Friday, Dec. 12 SmackDown. And Drew McIntyre returns to action against former rival Sami Zayn.
A special guest appearance will be made by Jesse "The Body" Ventura as he'll be commentating on the show.
Here is everything you need to know about WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024
North America: Peacock, NBC Everywhere but North America: WWE Network
Where is Saturday Night's Main Event 2024?
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 takes place at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y.