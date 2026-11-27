Location for WWE Elimination Chamber 2027 Revealed
It appears that one of the biggest stops along the road to WrestleMania 43 next April, will be in Newark, New Jersey.
WWE has yet to announce a location for next year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, but the Prudential Center released a social media tease on Friday afternoon that seemingly confirms that the venue will host the event at some point in early 2027.
No additional details were revealed by the home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, neither an official date nor any ticket information. The Prudential Center post was nothing more than a brief shot of a wrestling ring surrounded by the Elimination Chamber cage, accompanied by the big eyes emoji.
Elimination Chamber appears headed for New Jersey
The Prudential Center is no stranger to hosting major WWE events, having been the venue for numerous episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, as well as Premium Live Events such as Hell in a Cell, Extreme Rules and Backlash.
Elimination Chamber has become one of WWE's marquee events ahead of WrestleMania, with the annual men's and women's chamber matches determining the No. 1 Contenders for the two world champions who were not challenged by the winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble.
It was back in February of this year when Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton won their respective chamber matches inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ripley went on to defeat Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 to win the WWE Women's Championship, while The Viper lost his WWE Title opportunity against Cody Rhodes.
If Elimination Chamber is ultimately announced for the Prudential Center, it'll make just the second time in six years that the event will be held in the United States. Prior to landing in the Windy City this year, Elimination Chamber had been held in Canada twice, Australia and Saudi Arabia.
With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia set to host of WrestleMania 43, it would make plenty of sense for WWE to keep Elimination Chamber stateside next year.
WWE has yet to announce an official date for next year's "Showcase of the Immortals," but it will reportedly be held on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. The 2027 Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, February 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Elimination Chamber traditionally takes place between those two Premium Live Events.
Upcoming WWE special event calendar after Elimination Chamber tease:
- Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas
- Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
- John Cena Classic on Monday, December 14, 2026 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 6, 2027 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- Elimination Chamber on TBD at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- WrestleMania 43 on TBD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino