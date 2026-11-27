It appears that one of the biggest stops along the road to WrestleMania 43 next April, will be in Newark, New Jersey.

WWE has yet to announce a location for next year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, but the Prudential Center released a social media tease on Friday afternoon that seemingly confirms that the venue will host the event at some point in early 2027.

No additional details were revealed by the home of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, neither an official date nor any ticket information. The Prudential Center post was nothing more than a brief shot of a wrestling ring surrounded by the Elimination Chamber cage, accompanied by the big eyes emoji.

Elimination Chamber appears headed for New Jersey

The Prudential Center is no stranger to hosting major WWE events, having been the venue for numerous episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, as well as Premium Live Events such as Hell in a Cell, Extreme Rules and Backlash.

Elimination Chamber has become one of WWE's marquee events ahead of WrestleMania, with the annual men's and women's chamber matches determining the No. 1 Contenders for the two world champions who were not challenged by the winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble.

It was back in February of this year when Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton won their respective chamber matches inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ripley went on to defeat Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 to win the WWE Women's Championship, while The Viper lost his WWE Title opportunity against Cody Rhodes.

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

If Elimination Chamber is ultimately announced for the Prudential Center, it'll make just the second time in six years that the event will be held in the United States. Prior to landing in the Windy City this year, Elimination Chamber had been held in Canada twice, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia set to host of WrestleMania 43, it would make plenty of sense for WWE to keep Elimination Chamber stateside next year.

WWE has yet to announce an official date for next year's "Showcase of the Immortals," but it will reportedly be held on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. The 2027 Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, February 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Elimination Chamber traditionally takes place between those two Premium Live Events.

Upcoming WWE special event calendar after Elimination Chamber tease:

Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas

Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

John Cena Classic on Monday, December 14, 2026 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 6, 2027 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Elimination Chamber on TBD at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

WrestleMania 43 on TBD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia