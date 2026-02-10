Seth Rollins Says He Was ‘Nearly in Tears’ by Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX

This past Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks crushed the New England Patriots to claim victory at Super Bowl LX. But while Sam Darnold and the Seahawks walked away with the Vince Lombardi trophy, Bad Bunny's halftime show was also dominating the headlines.

The Grammy Award winner's love letter to Puerto Rico and Latin culture showcased just why he's one of the biggest stars in the world today. After gliding through several hits, the performance ended with the simple message, "The only thing stronger than hate is love."

One man who was loving the show was Seth Rollins. Although still out of WWE action following shoulder surgery, the former World Champion wasn't about to miss out on the NFL's biggest party of the year.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football, Rollins couldn't say enough good things about the man he described as a "fellow WWE Superstar."

"It was such a beautiful halftime show. I don't even know a single Bad Bunny song. I was nearly in tears by the end of it. Messaging was beautiful." Seth Rollins

"I wanted to give a shout out to Bad Bunny, cause he was just awesome. My colleague Benito. Fellow WWE Superstar. I mean, there was a lot of talk going into the halftime show about this and that and this and that. But at the end of the day, it was about unity. His message was about bringing people together. Love is stronger than hate."

Bad Bunny is expected to return to WWE soon

Although Bad Bunny hasn't appeared in a WWE ring since Backlash 2023, Rollins' use of the term "colleague" has quickly gotten people talking. In fact, those comments come just days after it was reported that the Chambea star is expected to return to the sports entertainment giant.

As noted by Bryan Alvarez, Bad Bunny is said to be making his way back to WWE "sooner rather than later."

It hasn't gone unnoticed that the star's current world tour has a break between March 2 and the end of May. This, at least in theory, would leave him plenty of time to appear at WrestleMania 42 on either April 18 or April 19.

Bad Bunny debuted with WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he performed his track Booker T. In the weeks that followed, he struck up a friendship with Damian Priest, and they teamed together to beat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Bunny then took part in the 2022 Royal Rumble match, before tearing down the house opposite Priest at Backlash in Puerto Rico a year later.

