WWE & MAD DOG Reach New Agreement Ahead of SmackDown, Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

The Takedown on SI has learned that WWE and MAD DOG, known best for their fortified wine that promises to deliver on maximum flavor for a low cost, have agreed to partner up for some of the biggest events in 2026.

As first revealed at Survivor Series: WarGames back in November, MAD DOG will have in-ring branding on the mat for Elimination Chamber inside the historic United Center in Chicago on Saturday, February 28, and then again when when Money in the Bank takes over the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans this September.

Fans will also see the famous MAD DOG branding center ring through the rest of February on episodes of WWE SmackDown, starting this Friday from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

WWE MAD DOG in-ring branding | WWE

The February 13 edition of SmackDown will feature several huge match-ups, including two more Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches. Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega and Women's United States Champion Giulia will all be looking to punch their ticket to Chicago, where they'll have the opportunity to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 42.

Jade Cargill will also be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line as well, as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defend their gold against Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

This new deal with WWE also has to potential to see MAD DOG activate at several other Premium Live Events this year, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam. This may include merch giveaways and more for members of the WWE Universe.

Get the taste of MAD DOG in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week

At Survivor Series, MAD DOG handed out bandanas, temporary tattoos and other fun products, and the company will have a presence during WrestleMania week this coming April. Multiple WWE Superstars are expected to appear at those pop-up events.

It's another incentive for wrestling fans to attend the festivities in Las Vegas. WrestleMania 42 will be the last 'Showcase of the Immortals' to be held in North America until 2028 at the earliest.

This year's event will feature one of the biggest main events in modern history when CM Punk defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns, assuming the 'Best in the World' successfully pins Finn Balor on top of that MAD DOG logo at Elimination Chamber.

WWE MAD DOG in-ring branding | WWE

Single-day and combo ticket packages for WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 from Allegiant Stadium are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Additionally, Priority Passes are available via On Location. Those passes allow fans the chance to sit ringside for the 'Showcase of the Immortals', as well as access to pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Cody Rhodes Again Addresses His Babyface Position in WWE

Chelsea Green Provides Unfortunate Update on Her Injured Ankle

WWE Reveals When Brock Lesnar Will Appear Next

From Anger to Elation, Liv Morgan Has Earned Her Spotlight at WrestleMania 42 (Exclusive)