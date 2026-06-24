Logan Paul Downplays Injury Severity in Latest Update

Logan Paul has nothing left to prove to the WWE universe as a celebrity-turned-wrestler.

He may have a long way to go as a full-time wrestler, but Paul has proven that he is as tough as a pro wrestler can be.

Paul has, of course, proven how athletic he is, but he's also proven how coachable he is. Very few people have been as good as Logan Paul has been in the ring this quickly, and he's only gotten better, which has to be a testament to his coaches and mentors.

The "Maverick" has been sidelined with an injury since Saturday Night's Main Event over a month ago. He successfully helped Austin Theory defend the World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits in the match in which he was injured. Afterward, doctors told Paul he'll miss an extended period of time, but Paul is downplaying how bad this injury is treating him.

Austin Theory, IShowSpeed & Logan Paul | Netflix

Logan Paul's tricep injury is barely affecting him

The former WWE United States Champion hosted another episode of his Impaulsive podcast and had on comedians Bobby Lee and Andrew Sentino. While Paul sat on the couch to host his podcast with a full cast on his arm, he discussed how his injury is currently affecting his life.

"I’ve been brutally injured, like way more than this. This one will have the longest recovery, but all things considered, it’s the least inconvenient injury possible. I have both hands, I’m right-handed. I just can’t bend it. Texting is a little annoying." Logan Paul on Impaulsive

Paul may or may not be playing a tough guy persona, but the facts of his injury cannot be denied. Doctors informed Paul that his injury would take six months to recover from. He also showed off a nasty scar from surgery in an Instagram post.

Logan Paul is back on WWE TV despite the injury

Paul's attitude toward the injury is getting him by. He returned to WWE television on June 15 for an episode of WWE Raw and offered Je'Von Evans a spot in The Vision without Paul Heyman in the ring.

Paul also tried helping Austin Theory and Bron Breakker retain their World Tag Team Championships by delivering brass knuckles into the ring. He would've had a better chance of delivering the knuckles to Theory had it not been for Seth Rollins and Joe Hendry.

Hendry chased Paul out of the arena while Rollins snatched the knuckles away from Theory, and the Street Profits would become the World Tag Team Champions as a result.

Paul is taking an optimistic attitude to this most recent injury, but whether he'll be wrestling in the ring anytime soon is still unknown.