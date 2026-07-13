Logan Paul Gives Encouraging Injury Update

Logan Paul has not wrestled since WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 23rd. There, he and Austin Theory defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

A couple of days later it was revealed on WWE Raw that Paul suffered a torn triceps during the match, and he has been sidelined ever since.

Though he has been unable to wrestle, Paul has continued to appear on WWE programming. He has remained aligned with his stablemates in The Vision, and he tried to help Theory and Bron Breakker win the tag titles back from The Street Profits. Paul has previously shared updates on his recovery, and his latest comments teased that his return could be coming sooner than expected.

Logan Paul shows off recovery progress

Logan Paul | Netflix

In his latest vlog post, Paul was initially wearing a brace on his injured arm and claimed he was keeping it on because the doctors told him to. Later on, while rehabbing the injury, Paul stated that he has 60 to 70 degrees of clearance with his arm and he said he can take the brace off now.

The vlog also included footage of Paul speaking backstage with Paul Heyman. While showing off his range of motion, he told Heyman that he is three months ahead of schedule in his recovery, comparing himself to the X-Men character Wolverine, a Marvel superhero with healing powers.

"I’m Wolverine. I heal fast," Paul said. "But look at it, seriously. It’s good, right? [Heyman says he’s three months ahead of schedule]. Yeah, I am. I’m three months ahead, bro."





During the video, Paul also commented on his commitment to WWE and stated that he didn't want to hear anyone question it. He pointed out that he flew to London for WWE RAW so he could support The Vision and then emphasized that he's not a part-timer anymore.

“I don’t want to hear anyone question my commitment to the WWE," Paul said. "I flew to London just to support The Vision because that’s what a good team player does. Bro, I’m a father. I left halfway through Father’s Day. I'm locked the f--- in. I've been saying it. I'm not a part-timer anymore."

There are currently no official updates on how much longer Paul will be sidelined, but The Takedown on SI will continue to share updates as they become available.