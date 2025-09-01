Logan Paul Reveals Tribute To John Cena After WWE Clash In Paris Match
John Cena's final match in France sent Paris into a frenzy, as he earned an electric win against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday.
Cena and Paul played the greatest hits in their first ever singles match with one another, busting out moves from their arsenal seldom seen before. Cena would finish off Paul with an Attitude Adjustment in a 26-minute, 20-second affair, notching "Big Match John" another win in his retirement tour.
The usually brash Paul took to social media on Monday to comment on the match, offering sincere gratitude to Cena for the bout.
"When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object," Paul said. "I wanted a match with John Cena to prove that I not only belong in the business but can bring the best out of the business. Mission accomplished. For me, last night was peak professional wrestling."
Paul would give credit to the 48-year-old Cena for stepping up to the plate as the clock ticks on his career.
"Fair play to John, an absolute mastermind of the craft. He wrestles better than Pablo Picasso paints… idk if it’ll ever be understood how good he is. Although my hand wasn’t raised, I came away with more victories than I can count. Grateful. Go toe to toe with another GOAT, check," Paul said.
The former WWE United States Champion would offer praise of the French crowd, calling them crazy for their wild energy throughout the match.
"Ps - les fans français sont p****n de fous," he joked (The Takedown on SI encourages you to feel free to translate on your own).
Cena's Retirement Tour Rolls On
Cena announced last year that 2025 would be his final run in the squared-circle. It has been one with several unexpected turns, including a memorable heel turn at Elimination Chamber, followed by a controversial run throughout the summer.
He broke the WWE record for world title reigns with 17 when he defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, then dropped it back to him at SummerSlam two nights after turning babyface. Cena was then attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar, presumably setting up a match for WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis on Sept. 20.
Cena has limited dates remaining on his schedule. He is expected to work WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel show in Perth, Australia, alongside Survivor Series in San Diego. He is expected to wrap his career in December at Saturday Night's Main Event.
