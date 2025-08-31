WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Several huge matches headline WWE Clash In Paris 2025 at Paris La Defense Arena.
Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and the question is who will have the advantage in the numbers game.
On paper, Rollins has the deck stacked against him with three quality opponents, but Punk, Knight, and Jey haven’t gotten on the same page ahead of the championship showdown. Even if that trio works together, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could once again give Rollins and ‘The Vision’ a boost to make sure the title stays with the faction.
Speaking of Reed, he has one of the biggest matches of his career as he tries to keep the ‘Shoe-La-Fala’ from Roman Reigns.
Things are personal between ‘The Tribal Chief’ and ‘The Tribal Thief’ with Reed stealing Reigns’ sneakers on multiple occasions, and Reigns will have revenge on his mind in Paris.
Meanwhile, the issues between John Cena and Logan Paul will also be on full display.
Paul jumped the line to be one of Cena’s final opponents on his retirement tour, and the two had a heated exchange on SmackDown to add even more fuel to their rivalry.
Will Cena notch another win as he gets closer to finishing up his in-ring career in WWE? Could Paul pull off a shocking upset? And will Brock Lesnar make his first appearance since SummerSlam to potentially take aim at a match with Cena at Wrestlepalooza?
Other WWE Clash In Paris Matches
Elsewhere, there’s another hard-hitting battle in store as Sheamus and Rusev will clash in a Good Ol’Fashioned Donnybrook Match.
Plus, Becky Lynch will defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella, and like Cena and Paul, they’ve thrown a few haymakers on the mic entering this first-ever one-on-one match in WWE.
The Street Profits also aim to regain the WWE Tag Team Championships from The Wyatt Sicks. The two teams have been at the forefront of the loaded SmackDown tag team division, so there is plenty of familiarity heading into this intriguing title match.
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of WWE Clash In Paris at 2 p.m. ET.
- Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed will kick off the show. Can 'The Tribal Chief' get his revenge?
- Both men try to showcase their power in the early going, but Reigns can't quite pick up Reed and the monster just falls on top of him. The action spills outside, and Reigns regains the momentum by bouncing Reed's head off the ring post.
- Reed takes control with a World's Strongest Slam, and then he starts to wear down Reigns on the mat. Reed hits a Samoan Drop, but Reigns kicks out at two. Heyman taunts Reigns by holding up the 'Shoe-La-Fala' ringside. Here comes Reigns! He clotheslines Reed over the top, and the crowd is eating it up.
- Reigns goes for the Superman Punch, but Reed counters into a slam and senton...but Reigns kicks out at two. Another Superman Punch attempt from Reigns, but once again it's Reed who counters with a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Reigns finally hits the Superman Punch, and Reed kicks out at two and a half.
- Reigns is thinking spear, but Reed knocks him to the outside and then hits a big dive. Reed tries for a Tsunami, but Reigns rolls out of the way. Another spear attempt from Reigns, but Reed catches him and turns it into a powerbomb for a two count.
- Roman Reigns defeats Bronson Reed. They head up top, and Reigns hits a Superman Punch before hitting a SAMOAN DROP off the top. That was pretty wild. Reigns finally hits the spear on Reed for the win.
- After the match, Heyman checks on Reed in the corner as Reigns stares him down. Reigns gets back in the ring, and Heyman expresses his love to Reigns and tells him he acknowledges him. Heyman hands back the 'Shoe-La-Fala' to Reigns, but Reigns locks on the choke and Heyman taps out. Reigns celebrates on the announce table, but Bron Breakker hits a SPEAR OUTTA NOWHERE.
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results
Roman Reigns defeats Bronson Reed
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good 'Ol Fashioned Donnybrook Match
Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch (c) for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks (c) for the WWE Tag Team Championships
CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins (c) in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
