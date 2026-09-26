How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

The entire landscape of WWE could shift at this year's Money in the Bank.

The annual Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, October 10 in New Orleans, and LA Knight has his sights set on a celebration on Bourbon Street with the World Heavyweight Championship in his possession.

Knight finally goaded The Tribal Chief into giving him his one-on-one opportunity for the title after he planted Reigns with a B-F-T, moments after he narrowly escaped an exhilarating battle with Penta on Monday Night Raw. The Megastar is vowing to hit one more BFT on The OTC in the Big Easy and walk away with his first World Heavyweight Championship.

Obviously, it wouldn't be a Money in the Bank Premium Live Event without the annual men's and women's ladder matches, and the fields for this year strongly reflect WWE's renewed focus on the future.

None of the eight men and women who have qualified thus far have ever held a world title on the main roster, but they are all just one win away from a near guaranteed championship victory. As a matter of fact, every woman who has ever cashed in their briefcase has walked away with gold, while over 75 percent of the men who have won the case have successfully cashed in.

It'll be Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Penta, Trick Williams and two additional wrestlers competing in the men's ladder match, while Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne and two additional ladies battle it out in the women's ladder match.

Here's everything we know about this year's edition of WWE Money in the Bank. Check back for updates as additional ladder match participants will qualify in the coming days, and more matches are expected to be announced as well.

WWE Money in the Bank date:

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

WWE Money in the Bank start times:

Start time: 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)

WWE Money in the Bank location:

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

How To Watch WWE Money in the Bank:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE Money in the Bank card (Announced):

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight | WWE

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Men's United States Champion Trick Williams vs. TBD vs. TBD

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne vs. TBD vs. TBD