How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
The entire landscape of WWE could shift at this year's Money in the Bank.
The annual Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, October 10 in New Orleans, and LA Knight has his sights set on a celebration on Bourbon Street with the World Heavyweight Championship in his possession.
Knight finally goaded The Tribal Chief into giving him his one-on-one opportunity for the title after he planted Reigns with a B-F-T, moments after he narrowly escaped an exhilarating battle with Penta on Monday Night Raw. The Megastar is vowing to hit one more BFT on The OTC in the Big Easy and walk away with his first World Heavyweight Championship.
Obviously, it wouldn't be a Money in the Bank Premium Live Event without the annual men's and women's ladder matches, and the fields for this year strongly reflect WWE's renewed focus on the future.
None of the eight men and women who have qualified thus far have ever held a world title on the main roster, but they are all just one win away from a near guaranteed championship victory. As a matter of fact, every woman who has ever cashed in their briefcase has walked away with gold, while over 75 percent of the men who have won the case have successfully cashed in.
It'll be Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Penta, Trick Williams and two additional wrestlers competing in the men's ladder match, while Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne and two additional ladies battle it out in the women's ladder match.
Here's everything we know about this year's edition of WWE Money in the Bank. Check back for updates as additional ladder match participants will qualify in the coming days, and more matches are expected to be announced as well.
WWE Money in the Bank date:
Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026
WWE Money in the Bank start times:
Start time: 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)
WWE Money in the Bank location:
Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
How To Watch WWE Money in the Bank:
Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.
WWE Money in the Bank card (Announced):
- Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Men's United States Champion Trick Williams vs. TBD vs. TBD
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne vs. TBD vs. TBD
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino