WWE Raw Preview (9/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The next stop along the road to Money in the Bank will bring WWE's flagship show to the Brew City.

The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will host LA Knight and the rest of the Monday Night Raw locker room. The Megastar has a bit more to say about his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Roman Reigns, and he'll be live with a mic in his hands tonight on Netflix.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has both Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch vying for a title shot, and La Primera will also be live on Raw later this evening to hopefully shed some light on which woman will get to step into the ring with her first, and when that match will take place.

After making a pitstop in Chicago this weekend for an epic confrontation with The Nigerian Giant Omos at Worlds Collide, Oba Femi will return to Monday Night Raw with a message for The Vision, and The Bloodline is preparing to circle the wagons after Solo Sikoa was abducted by the 946 last week, and left to fend for himself in the middle of nowheresville Texas.

Hopefully, we'll be getting an update on Solo's whereabouts after Royce Keys and OTM bound his hands together, put a bag over his head and told him to walk in the dark until he was able to touch grass. Keys is promising that this was just the first of many attacks to come against The Bloodline, and that no one is safe.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has booked two matches for the fine folks in Milwaukee. Following their confrontation last week, Lola Vice will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez, and Big Cass will take on Dragon Lee.

Penta, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Sol Ruca are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced prior to airtime.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WWE Raw card:

LA Knight | WWE

LA Knight has something to get off his chest regarding Roman Reigns

Stephanie Vaquer will speak to her next challenger for the Women's World Championship

Oba Femi has a message for The Vision

The Bloodline will address 946 following their attack on Solo Sikoa

Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee