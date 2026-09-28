WWE Raw Preview (9/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The next stop along the road to Money in the Bank will bring WWE's flagship show to the Brew City.
The Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will host LA Knight and the rest of the Monday Night Raw locker room. The Megastar has a bit more to say about his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Roman Reigns, and he'll be live with a mic in his hands tonight on Netflix.
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has both Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch vying for a title shot, and La Primera will also be live on Raw later this evening to hopefully shed some light on which woman will get to step into the ring with her first, and when that match will take place.
After making a pitstop in Chicago this weekend for an epic confrontation with The Nigerian Giant Omos at Worlds Collide, Oba Femi will return to Monday Night Raw with a message for The Vision, and The Bloodline is preparing to circle the wagons after Solo Sikoa was abducted by the 946 last week, and left to fend for himself in the middle of nowheresville Texas.
Hopefully, we'll be getting an update on Solo's whereabouts after Royce Keys and OTM bound his hands together, put a bag over his head and told him to walk in the dark until he was able to touch grass. Keys is promising that this was just the first of many attacks to come against The Bloodline, and that no one is safe.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has booked two matches for the fine folks in Milwaukee. Following their confrontation last week, Lola Vice will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez, and Big Cass will take on Dragon Lee.
Penta, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Sol Ruca are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced prior to airtime.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Watch: Netflix
WWE Raw location:
Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
WWE Raw card:
- LA Knight has something to get off his chest regarding Roman Reigns
- Stephanie Vaquer will speak to her next challenger for the Women's World Championship
- Oba Femi has a message for The Vision
- The Bloodline will address 946 following their attack on Solo Sikoa
- Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez
- Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino