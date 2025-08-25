Major Championship Match Called Off For WWE Clash In Paris
WWE has officially cancelled a huge championship match that was set for the WWE Clash in Paris PLE on Sunday.
Last week on Raw, Naomi announced to the world that she was pregnant. For that reason, she was unable to defend her WWE Women's World Championship two weeks ago against Iyo Sky. Naomi vacated that championship last week, leaving Raw GM Adam Pearce with a giant hole in his show.
On this week's episode of Raw, Pearce announced that he would be deciding what to do regarding the WWE Women's World Championship in the coming weeks. He also confirmed that the previously scheduled WWE Women's World Championship match at WWE Clash in Paris between Naomi and number one contender, Stephanie Vaquer, had been cancelled. Pearce confirmed that Vaquer was still the number one contender for the title.
Vaquer became the number one contender for the championship at the WWE Evolution 2 event earlier this summer. At that all-women's event, Vaquer won a Battle Royal to earn her shot at the championship.
Adam Pearce has options for the WWE Women's World Championship
Thankfully for Pearce, there are lots of options and stars that can carry the Raw women's division while Naomi is away. Both Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are on the roster and are former champions that have both suggested they want more title matches.
Former champion, Asuka, also made her return to the show this year and could be a viable talent to put in a potential championship match. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are other former champions that could be in line for a title shot.
Unfortunately, Liv Morgan does not appear to be a viable option. The former Women's World Champion as has been away from WWE after having to undergo shoulder surgery. She's not expected to return to action until early 2026.
WWE Clash in Paris airs live on Peacock and Netflix -- internationally on Sunday. Other announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Mysterious Details Surrounding Hulk Hogan's Death Has Brooke Hogan Seeking Answers
Vince McMahon Addresses Hulk Hogan's Character, Decision To Bring Him Back To WWE
Takedown Discussions: What's Next For The WWE Women's World Championship?