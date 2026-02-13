Surprising Name Emerges as Potential WrestleMania 42 Opponent for Brock Lesnar

The rumor mill continues to swirl as we inch closer to WrestleMania 42, and a new name has emerged as a potential opponent for Brock Lesnar this coming April.

In the weeks following the Royal Rumble, the name most commonly under discussion to face The Beast at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' is former NXT Champion Oba Femi.

After an impressive debut in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Ruler was clotheslined over the top rope by Lesnar. Many folks took that as a sign the two could soon be working with each other again, and both BodySlam and the Wrestling Observer have reported that Lesnar versus Femi at WrestleMania 42 has been discussed by the WWE creative team.

On Friday morning, the Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that he's now heard of a different man who is in the running to face Brock Lesnar. In fact, it sounds as though LA Knight has emerged as a front-runner.

"There was a tease at the Royal Rumble of Oba Femi and after the Rumble we were only told that it was not a sure thing yet," Meltzer said in his report. "We do know that in the lineup in late January for the show, that Lesnar was listed as facing LA Knight. But in the Rumble, nothing memorable was done in that direction while the Lesnar-Femi face-off was set up to get a big reaction and actually got the biggest reaction of the show except for Brie Bella.”

Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since the Royal Rumble, but his next appearance was announced earlier this week. Brock will be in Atlanta for WWE Raw on Monday, February 23, the final edition of the flagship show before Elimination Chamber. Meltzer said that Lesnar's creative direction for WrestleMania should become clearer after that appearance.

Why would Lesnar face LA Knight?

LA Knight | Netflix

Let's start with the obvious reasoning. Knight, along with Cody Rhodes, eliminated Lesnar from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. They unceremoniously tossed The Beast from the ring in the middle of Jey Uso's entrance.

Knight has also been locked into a program with The Vision on Monday Night Raw. He single-handedly eliminated both Bronson Reed and Austin Theory from the match and nearly did the same to Logan Paul.

The Vision's issues with The Megastar have only continued in the week's since the Royal Rumble. If he continues to be a thorn in the group's side, Paul Heyman could always give a call to his old client and cash in a favor.

Plans for WrestleMania 42 are reportedly in a state of flux, apparently due to lower than expected ticket sales. How continuously altering plans that haven't been announced yet will help with ticket sales is beyond my realm of comprehension, but as always, the card is subject to change.

