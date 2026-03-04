Major Twist Will Reportedly Shake Up WWE Championship Match For WrestleMania 42

Randy Orton will be looking for his 15th World Championship at WrestleMania 42, but who will he be facing?

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre once again stuck his nose where it didn't belong Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber premium live event and was directly involved in Orton hitting Cody Rhodes with an RKO and winning the Men's Chamber match.

Following the event, a furious Nick Aldis announced that McIntyre would defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes this Friday night on SmackDown. So what exactly will the WWE Championship match be next month at WrestleMania 42?

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

On the latest episode of Self Made Sessions, Ibou claimed that he was told back on February 2 from Cody Rhodes' camp that the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania would be Rhodes going one-on-one with Randy Orton.

"Okay, I was told on February 2, straight up explicitly, that the WWE Championship match, according to Cody's camp, was Cody versus Randy Orton," Ibou said. "I was explicitly told that, and the only reason I didn't report it, can I be completely honest with you, and I think I actually did toss it out there. WWE's creative was so in flux, and so all over the place, and so just changing everything that I was just like, I'm not putting my name to this only for them to change their mind in a day."

This news of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton being the plan for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania was also backed up today by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

The WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 was always planned to be a singles match

Over the last two months, there have been several theories regarding who Drew McIntyre would defend the WWE Championship against at the Showcase of the Immortals. Many believed the match would be a multi-man affair, involving the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. But that might have never been the plan.

Ibou would go on to reveal that he's been told for months now that the WWE Championship match would never be a multi-man match, which leaves people like Jacob Fatu and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre seemingly on the outside looking in.

"And here's the thing, do you remember I kept repeatedly saying that the one thing I kept being told was that the WWE title match at Mania is not a multi-person match? That's why my assumption was, I'm guessing they're just doing Drew and Cody, and maybe we could hope for Jacob," Ibou said. "But now I'm thinking they're just gonna f---ing do Jacob and Drew non-title on this show.

Drew McIntyre & Jacob Fatu | WWE

"Is there a chance that they just get that we do a f--- finish with Jacob on that match, and we end up just getting a four-way? Yeah, I mean, there's a chance, but Cody's camp was told as of early February that he was going to be getting a Randy Orton match. Cody is a believer in that match and a believer in that program, and we'll see what they end up doing."