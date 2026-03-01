Huge Title Match Announced For WWE SmackDown During Elimination Chamber Post-Show

Strap in, folks, the road to WrestleMania 42 is about to get chaotic.

Randy Orton won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday night and will now head to Las Vegas this April to challenge for the WWE Championship. That we know is guaranteed. Who his opponent will be is far less certain.

The Viper eliminated Cody Rhodes via an RKO to punch his ticket to the 'Showcase of the Immortals', thanks in large part to Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior snuck his way into the cage after Seth Rollins did the same moments before to take out Logan Paul with a stomp.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

McIntyre attacked the American Nightmare with the WWE Championship belt before he was taken down by a Cross Rhodes, RKO combination. Orton then caught Rhodes off guard with an RKO and pinned his former protege to win the match.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis addressed the panel and expressed his frustrations over McIntyre's antics the past several weeks.

Aldis then informed everyone that since Drew was so hellbent on preventing Cody from earning his rematch, he is now being forced to put the title on the line against Rhodes this Friday night on SmackDown.

An enraged McIntyre then rushed the desk to get in Aldis' face, and a number of security personnel had to separate both men.

This is a very interesting development, as McIntyre could now find himself out of WrestleMania 42 entirely if he loses to Rhodes this week.

What does this mean for WrestleMania 42?

Cody Rhodes | WWE

The WWE Title picture has been extremely fluid ever since Drew won the title from Cody during Three Stages of Hell back in January. Rhodes, Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn have all been gunning for the Scottish Warrior ever since, but it's now Orton who has earned the title shot in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes was a heavy betting favorite to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, as reported creative plans leading up to Saturday's show had him and McIntyre working together at WrestleMania this year, with Jacob Fatu potentially being added into the mix.

If Rhodes were to win the WWE Championship for a third time this Friday, that could potentially be the first step toward booking the rumored multi-man match in Las Vegas. Or perhaps, Rhodes and Orton will go one-on-one and McIntyre is booked in a separate match involving Fatu, Sami Zayn or both.

WWE has given itself some options; it'll be interesting to see which direction they decide to go.