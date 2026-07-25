Nikki Bella Returns on WWE SmackDown to Set Up SummerSlam Match

Nikki Bella is back in action, and she'll wrestle her return match at WWE SummerSlam next weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The WWE Hall of Famer fractured, tore and sprained her ankle ahead of WrestleMania 42 and was forced to miss out on an opportunity to win the Women's Tag Team Titles with her sister. Enter Paige, who made her triumphant return to the company that weekend in Las Vegas and won the gold alongside Brie Bella in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

This brand new team named Scream Mode held the women's tag titles for 91 days until they were robbed earlier this month at Saturday Night's Main Event. Some outside interference from Jacy Jayne allowed Fatal Influence to knock off Brie and Paige inside Madison Square Garden.

NIKKI BELLA is BACK!!!



The odds are even and we got ourselves a Six-Woman Tag Team Match set for #SummerSlam! 🙌@NikkiAndBrie | @Saraya pic.twitter.com/6YMujDnuco — WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2026

Brie would get a measure of revenge Friday night on SmackDown when she beat Lainey Reid in a singles match, but after the match, Fatal Influence would attack. What they didn't know was that a healthy Nikki Bella was waiting backstage and ready to even the odds.

Nikki rushed down to the ramp and helped clear out the ring by dropping Jacy Jayne with a Rack Attack 2.0. She then grabbed a microphone and issued a challenge for a six-woman tag team match at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'

It was the second addition to the SummerSlam card that was made during SmackDown. With Nick Aldis having to temporarily give up his office role until after his match with Gunther, acting General Manager Adam Pearce offered Sami Zayn an opportunity to compete inside U.S. Bank Stadium. He'll face the winner of a Fatal 4-Way in a WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match.

Chelsea Green also defeated Kiana James to qualify for the Five-Way Ladder Match to crown an Interim WWE Women's Champion, while Charlotte Flair advanced past Nia Jax via a disqualification victory.

WWE SummerSlam card (Announced):

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins | WWE

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship

Five-Way Ladder Match to crown the Interim WWE Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. TBD

Sami Zayn vs. TBD in a WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III inside Hell in a Cell

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Jacy Jayne & WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid vs. The Bella Twins & Paige

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Danhausen