Triple H Comments on Brock Lesnar's Future After WWE SummerSlam

Triple H discussed Brock Lesnar's future ahead of WWE SummerSlam, where the former world champion will face Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match.

Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002, and he has since established himself as one of the most dominant superstars in recent history. He has won ten world titles and he also won the Royal Rumble match twice, among other accolades.

Lesnar became a top star in the UFC before returning to WWE in 2012, and while he has become a part-time competitor in recent years, he remains a force to be reckoned with.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared his thoughts on what the future may hold for Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Triple H says the ball is in Brock Lesnar's court

Speaking on First Take, Triple H was asked to comment on Lesnar's future after SummerSlam and the likelihood that fans would see more of him after the show. He responded by emphasizing that Lesnar will do whatever he wants.

Triple H shared his belief that in Lesnar's mind, he retired after his loss to Femi at WrestleMania, but he wanted to come back. He also noted that Lesnar sought to compete at SummerSlam in Minnesota. Triple H then stated that Lesnar would decide his future.

“Win, lose, draw, when that cage goes up, when it’s all over, no matter what the outcome, I’m going to be watching that monitor just like you’re watching the monitor, just like millions of people are going to be watching at home, wondering what the hell Brock Lesnar’s going to do next," Triple H said. "It’s really in his court as to what he wants to do."

Triple H continued by saying that Lesnar always had more "gas in the tank," but it was a matter of whether the time was right to retire. He reiterated that it was up to Brock to decide what's next.

Triple H also stated that the great ones know when to call it a day, and Lesnar will know when the time comes. He said that Lesnar will tell everyone live at SummerSlam. Beyond that, Triple H said that if the fans want to see more of Lesnar, WWE would get it done if there was a way to do so.

For now, there's no way to know what Lesnar himself thinks about his future, so fans will have to tune in and see what happens at WWE SummerSlam.

No matter what, he has already made an unforgettable mark on the wrestling business.