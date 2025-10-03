Wrestling On FanNation

Major Update On Bronson Reed's WWE Contract Status

A new report has shined a light on Bronson Reed's contract status with WWE, as he's become a central figure on Monday Night Raw.

Rick Ucchino

Bronson Reed
Bronson Reed / WWE

Bronson Reed is going to be sticking around for a while in WWE.

The Adelaide, Australia native has become a central figure on Monday Night Raw as a member of Seth Rollins' faction, and it turns out that The Visionary was telling the truth when he labeled the big man as a major part of the future of WWE — alongside his tag team partner Bron Breakker, of course.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Bronson Reed has agreed to a new WWE contract, and actually did so, “quite a long time ago.” It's a multi-year deal, but the clock may already be ticking down toward his next negotiation window.

"We’re told he’s worked himself to be in a position to get another new deal in the next year or so," Ross Sapp said in his report Friday.

After singing with WWE in 2019 and working his way through the NXT system, the former NXT North American Champion was released from the company during the summer of 2021. Vince McMahon was still running the creative department at the time this decision was made.

Less than six months after Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer the following year, Reed was brought back after a successful run in NJPW and re-debuted on the December 19, 2022 edition of Monday Night Raw.

He's been able to follow up a strong stretch of performances prior to his ankle injury last December with an even better run as a member of The Vision, and the company has now rewarded him for his excellent work.

Bronson Reed is in Cincinnati, Ohio for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Reed and Bron Breakker will be taking on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in the show's main event.

WWE Smackdown Card 10/3 (Announced):

Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed / WWE

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to appear ahead of her Crown Jewel match-up

Sami Zayn Men's United States Championship Open Challenge

Damian Priest will be in action

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss have announced they will be on the show

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (10/03/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Latest On Potential Main Roster Call-Up For Former NXT Champion Oba Femi

WWE To Follow John Cena's Last Madison Square Garden Show With Major NXT Taping

AEW Collision SPOILERS [10/4/25]: Match Results For Saturday's Taped Show In Lakeland

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

Home/WWE