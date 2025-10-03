Major Update On Bronson Reed's WWE Contract Status
Bronson Reed is going to be sticking around for a while in WWE.
The Adelaide, Australia native has become a central figure on Monday Night Raw as a member of Seth Rollins' faction, and it turns out that The Visionary was telling the truth when he labeled the big man as a major part of the future of WWE — alongside his tag team partner Bron Breakker, of course.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Bronson Reed has agreed to a new WWE contract, and actually did so, “quite a long time ago.” It's a multi-year deal, but the clock may already be ticking down toward his next negotiation window.
"We’re told he’s worked himself to be in a position to get another new deal in the next year or so," Ross Sapp said in his report Friday.
After singing with WWE in 2019 and working his way through the NXT system, the former NXT North American Champion was released from the company during the summer of 2021. Vince McMahon was still running the creative department at the time this decision was made.
Less than six months after Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer the following year, Reed was brought back after a successful run in NJPW and re-debuted on the December 19, 2022 edition of Monday Night Raw.
He's been able to follow up a strong stretch of performances prior to his ankle injury last December with an even better run as a member of The Vision, and the company has now rewarded him for his excellent work.
Bronson Reed is in Cincinnati, Ohio for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Reed and Bron Breakker will be taking on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in the show's main event.
WWE Smackdown Card 10/3 (Announced):
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to appear ahead of her Crown Jewel match-up
Sami Zayn Men's United States Championship Open Challenge
Damian Priest will be in action
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss have announced they will be on the show
