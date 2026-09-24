Major Update On Future Penta World Title Plans In WWE

If you thought that Penta in WWE World Heavyweight Championship matches was a one and done thing, think again.

Penta has been one of the most popular WWE stars in the last month and is coming off the heels of a massive world championship match against Roman Reigns last week on Raw from Mexico City. Not only was the match critically acclaimed, but it drew a massive number for the company on Netflix. The Mexico City episode of Raw was reportedly seen by 3.1 million viewers around the world.

Penta didn't win the world championship from Roman Reigns in Mexico, but it appears that another shot at the title will come sooner than later.

A new report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select indicates that initial plans called for Penta to be involved in the world title scene for his match with Reigns in Mexico, but not after. A one and done. Plans have shifted.

Despite other plans, Penta reportedly set for another world title match

Roman Reigns | WWE

Wrestlevotes is reporting that players on the WWE creative team are of the belief that a rematch between Penta and Reigns for the world title makes sense from a business perspective and a creative perspective. According to the report, Penta is now a favorite to win this year's men's Money in the Bank briefcase at the Money in the Bank PPV event next month in New Orleans.

Penta was not initially in any qualifier matches for Money in the Bank, but he was inserted on this week's episode of Raw on Netflix after Solo Sikoa was abducted and unable to compete in the match. Penta took the spot and defeated both Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a triple threat match to qualify for the ladder match.

In addition to Penta, the men's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams. There are still qualifier matches scheduled to take place that will round out the participants. The Money in the Bank ladder match is an annual tradition in WWE. The winner of the match gets a world title match whenever they want it within one year of winning.

Penta made his WWE debut on the January 13 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix. He's a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Prior to WWE, Penta had a long run with AEW. In AEW, Penta was a tag team champion and a trios champion. Throughout his career, Penta has worked for TNA, AAA, MLW, Lucha Underground, ROH, and various other independent promotions around the world.

Roman Reigns is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion and is scheduled to defend his title against LA Knight at the Money in the Bank PPV. Reigns has been the world champion since WrestleMania 42. He defeated CM Punk in the night two main event this to win the title.