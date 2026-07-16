WWE Expected to Sign Top Free Agent Before the Summer Ends

WWE is reportedly expected to sign one of the industry's top free agents to a contract before the summer is over.

Following WrestleMania 42 back in April, WWE released almost 30 talents across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT in the form of cost-cutting measures. The number of talents let go made fans question whether the company would be interested in signing big free agents in the months ahead or would be more selective about who they brought in.

WWE seemingly answered that question earlier this week on Raw when they aired a vignette for former AEW star Big Bill (FKA Big Cass), teasing his return to the company on August 3, the day after SummerSlam. And according to this new report, he's not the only free agent the company intends to bring in.

Enzo and Cass return to WWE on August 3rd



The Raw after SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/RyvViEAIz6 — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) July 14, 2026

Mike Santana is expected to join WWE soon

Former TNA World Champion Mike Santana was a topic of conversation on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. It was noted that WWE sources expect Santana to join the company before the summer is over, pointing to the strong relationship he built with the company during his appearances for NXT.

The company believes that, despite having only a handful of appearances in NXT, Santana has built an authentic connection with the WWE Universe. This has only strengthened his position with the company, as that's something that isn't easy to create.

One source teased that they wouldn't be surprised to see Mike Santana show up in a WWE ring relatively soon.

Is Mike Santana teasing a WWE main roster debut in Madison Square Garden?

With one source expecting Mike Santana in WWE relatively soon, it's hard to ignore the music video of sorts that the former TNA star put out on social media on Wednesday morning, which featured a lot of love for his home in New York.

There were a few clips during the video that were relatively close to Madison Square Garden, the site of this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event. TNA had the opportunity to give Santana a magical moment in Brooklyn at Slammiversary in 2025, but chose to delay his crowning moment to Bound For Glory later that year.

Now WWE has the opportunity to give Santana his official debut with the company in the world's most famous arena. It almost seems like a no-brainer for the former TNA star to make his unannounced debut this Saturday night.

The Takedown on SI will have coverage of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event later this weekend.