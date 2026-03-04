Why Maxx Crosby, Raiders Players Are ‘Frustrated’ by Alex Guerrero’s Role With Team

The Tom Brady era in Las Vegas has been far from what was expected when his minority stake in the franchise was finalized just over a year ago.

Since his purchase in Sin City became official in late 2024, the Raiders have fired two coaches in Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll, notched a lowly 3–14 record last season, and—while now owning the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft—are at odds with their lone star player in defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The 28-year-old reportedly stormed out of the team’s facility last December after being told he’d be shut down for the rest of the season. Since then, it’s become increasingly clear he’d prefer to move on from the organization that drafted him in 2019.

While Crosby himself has yet to go public with a trade request, The Athletic’s Mike Silver reported on Wednesday that the edge rusher has “exhausted all efforts in Vegas.” Additionally, among his many sources of frustration, per Silver, has been the presence of team wellness coordinator—and longtime Brady confidant—Alex Guerrero.

“Guerrero, who regularly attends practices and meetings, purports to possess significant organizational power,” writes Silver. “Informing players of impending transactions and even indicating to staff members who don’t follow his instructions that their jobs may be at risk. [He] is perceived to have a direct pipeline to Brady, who lives in Florida and serves as Fox’s lead NFL analyst, limiting his in-person presence. Suffice it to say that there are trust issues permeating the Raiders’ training facility in Henderson, Nev.”

Not a good look.

A longtime practitioner of alternative medicine, Guerrero has worked with and trained several NFL players over the course of his career, including former Patriots Willie McGinest, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Garoppolo, and of course, Brady. Said treatment, however—as well as Guerrero's connection to the greatest of all time—has been no stranger to controversy.

Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero history: Why the GOAT’s body coach has now become a sticking point with multiple NFL franchises

Brady and Guerrero went into business together in 2013. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While never officially being employed by the team, Guerrero had long worked with players inside the Patriots' facility, had his own office, and even traveled with the club to road games. In what was ultimately one of the sticking points in the Brady-Bill Belichick breakup in Foxborough, however, a majority of Guerrero's access was revoked during the 2017 season—allowing him to only work with Brady moving forward.

Guerrero’s methods include a focus on body pliability, an alkaline diet, and the use of resistance bands over traditional heavy free weights to promote functional strength and injury prevention. While he’s been critiqued as a “quack” and a “scam artist” by some, others have credited his approach with extending their playing careers.

Brady and Guerrero—who have worked together since 2004 and ultimately became business partners in '13, developing the TB12 Method—have remained close since Guerrero's ouster in New England. The trainer followed Brady to Tampa Bay for the final chapter of his playing days from 2020 to '23, and is now officially employed by the Raiders—where, again, he's become a sticking point within an NFL franchise.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated