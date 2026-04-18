Major Update on Roman Reigns' WWE Contract Situation
Feel free to put the ones up and acknowledge your Tribal Chief, because he's apparently not leaving WWE any time soon.
During a conversation with Vanity Fair last spring, Roman Reigns said that his contract with WWE was due to expire shortly after WrestleMania 42. He also said that he still envisioned having another couple of years to give to the business after that deal hit its expiration date.
Reigns is just a day away from challenging CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, and fans' ears perked up on Friday when The OTC declared that if he couldn't beat The Best in the World, then his work in WWE would be finished. Naturally, those comments sparked some worry and speculation online.
Go ahead and take a deep breath, Roman fans. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that any claims that his contract is set to expire in the near future are not accurate.
"We are told that WWE is purposely staying quiet in order to encourage conspiracy theories (and obviously, the engagement that comes with those discussions) leading into WrestleMania 42," Johnson wrote in his report. "In speaking to someone with knowledge of the situation, PWInsider.com was told that even if Reigns' contract was to be expiring, 'it was all worked out with time to spare.'"
This doesn't necessarily guarantee that Roman Reigns is going to win on Sunday, but his comments are very likely going to tip the betting odds even more in his favor. It is possible that he loses to Punk, and then takes some time after WrestleMania before finding his motivation to return later this summer, but that's just pure speculation on our part.
PWInsider broke another major contract story on Friday
Earlier in the day on Friday, Mike Johnson dropped a bombshell report that Saraya, formerly known as Paige, has agreed to a contract to return to WWE.
The former WWE Divas Champion and AEW Women's World Champion has been on the free agent market ever since she mutually parted ways with All Elite Wrestling last spring. She took the majority of 2025 off to explore outside projects, including her podcast Rulebreakers, but has been training for a return to wrestling since January.
The belief is that Paige will be stepping back into the ring at WrestleMania on the main show for the first time since 2015, when she teamed with AJ Lee to defeat The Bella Twins.
Speculation is that Paige will be announced as a surprise replacement for Nikki Bella in the Women's Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way, even though Nikki continues to insist publicly that she'll be competing on her injured ankle.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com