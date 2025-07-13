Major Update On Seth Rollins Injury At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
What is the latest on Seth Rollins’ injury during his match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?
WWE fans were ready for the highly-anticipated showdown between Rollins and LA Knight on Saturday in Atlanta, but the match didn’t exactly go as planned.
After Rollins attempted a moonsault on Knight, he came up favoring his knee and retreated to the corner to be checked on by referee Jessika Carr and a ringside WWE official.
Following some discussion between the three, Rollins managed to get to his feet, and it was Knight who quickly finished the match by hitting the BFT for the win.
And now, there is an update on the potential severity of Rollins’ injury.
According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury “appears to be serious,” and the shortened match forced WWE to change course with other segments at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
“The last 40 minutes of the show were changed on the fly, and there was something that was supposed to happen later that didn’t as a result of the injury,” Alvarez said. “In storyline, Seth has until next June to cash in, so conceivably even with surgery and a long-term recovery, he could return before then.”
Alvarez added that while there has been some skepticism that WWE could be using the injury as part of a storyline, he was told it is indeed legitimate.
However, Dave Meltzer also weighed in the topic, and while he confirmed the last 40 minutes of Saturday Night’s Main Event was changed, he mentioned that he heard from a trustworthy source that stated the opposite on the injury to Rollins.
“Someone, who I one hundred percent trust, told me ‘Don’t go so strong on the idea that it’s real at all’ because they pretty much heard about it on Thursday,” Meltzer said. “So, I don’t know. I mean, everybody thinks that it’s real. I don’t want to say more. Everyone’s going with the idea it’s real. It’s only one person who told me that but it was someone to warn me. So who the hell knows?”
The Takedown on SI’s Rick Ucchino was at State Farm Arena in Atlanta for Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he shared footage of WWE officials helping Rollins to the back after the match.
Rollins won the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time back in June, and was likely factored into the rumored return plans for Roman Reigns.
WWE has yet to announce an official update on Rollins’ status ahead of Monday’s Raw.
H/T F4WOnline.com for the partial transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Former Divas Champion Reveals She Turned Down WWE Evolution Appearance
WWE Evolution 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Evolution About More Than Winning A Championship For Trish Stratus [Exclusive]
The Wrestling World Reacts To Adam Cole's Heartbreaking Announcement