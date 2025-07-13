Seth Rollins Appears To Suffer Serious Injury At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
There looked to be serious concern for Seth Rollins' wellbeing after the Money In The Bank briefcase holder seemingly injured his knee during tonight's bout with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.
As Rollins performed a lionsault, Knight moved out of the way, with Rollins landing on his feet. However, as he did so, the former World Heavyweight Champion looked to have jarred his knee, clutching it immediately and dragging himself to the corner of the ring.
Rollins conversed with doctors, Paul Heyman and the match official as Knight stood off his opponent in the middle of the ring. However, as Rollins rose to his feet, the pair went straight to the finish of the match, with Knight polishing off Rollins with a swift BFT for the 1,2,3.
Cameras quickly panned to Michael Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside who both appeared concerned for Rollins, talking candidly about the dangers involved with professional wrestling and talking out of character as they discussed what seems to be a serious injury.
Not that there's ever a good time to get injured, but Rollins had been positioned as Raw's top heel over the last few months since aligning himself with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Since then, Rollins has recruited Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to his new group and won the men's Money In The Bank ladder match.
If Rollins' injury is indeed a serious one, it would likely mean, sadly, an extended period on the shelf for the former Universal Champion and a major reworking of many of WWE's top storylines for the next few months.
UPDATE:
According to multiple reports that have come out since Saturday Night's Main Event ended, it appears that Rollins' injury is indeed legit.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that immediate word from backstage was that his injury was legit, and that "it had at least not been planned for by medical personnel."
In addition, insider X account WrestleVotes stated that "the sense from a source just now is the Seth Rollins injury is legit."
Let's hope for Rollins' sake that its not as serious as initially feared.
